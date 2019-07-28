Hyundai Now Has 4 SUVs In Portfolio In India – Venue To Creta

The Venue and Creta together were responsible for garnering more than 17,000 unit sales in June 2019 for Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has certainly accelerated its game in the SUV department this year. The addition of Venue to the lineup has proved to be a major push in volumes in the time when the industry growth has taken a big hit while the all-electric Kona SUV has created a niche of its own. Here is a look at the entire portfolio of Hyundai SUVs:

1. Hyundai Venue

The arrival of the Venue was expected for more than three years ever since the Carlino concept broke covers at the 2016 Auto Expo. Despite being late to the party, the Venue offers several segment-first connectivity features and is sold with three engine options including the 1.0-litre T-GDi making 120 PS and 172 Nm.

Launched in May 2019, the Venue garnered more than 7,000 units in the first month and followed it up with 8,763 in June – only 108 units behind segment leading Vitara Brezza.

Price Range: Rs. 6.50 lakh to Rs. 11.11 lakh (ex-showroom)

2. Hyundai Creta

The Creta has been a dominant seller in the mid-size SUV segment and its success meant more rivals are coming in thick and fast. Since the beginning of 2019, Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks and MG Hector have come onboard while the Kia Seltos is entering the fray next month.

The Creta’s regular monthly average of 10,000 units has reduced in recent months and the brand will certainly respond with a brand new generation early next year with a host of exterior and interior changes alongside new 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines.

Price Range: Rs. 9.99 lakh to Rs. 15.65 lakh (ex-showroom)

3. Hyundai Tucson

The Tucson, on the other hand, competes against Jeep Compass in the D-segment where the volumes have drastically reduced in recent months. It could get a makeover in the near future and reports suggest that the premium SUV will be pushed higher up a segment in its next avatar.

Price Range: Rs. 18.74 lakh to Rs. 26.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

4. Hyundai Kona EV

The Kona Electric has become the first all-electric SUV in India laying down the foundation for more manufacturers to follow focussing on green mobility with accessible pricing. It has claimed range of 452 km on a single charge using 39.2 kW lithium-ion polymer battery pack.

The 2.8 kW portable charger replenishes back to full charge in 19 hours and a DC fast charger reduces the time to just 57 minutes to reach 80 per cent from empty.

Price Range: Rs. 25.3 lakh (ex-showroom)