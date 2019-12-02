Hyundai November 2019 Sales Analysis – i20, Venue, Creta, i10, Xcent And More

Hyundai managed to garner a total of 44,600 units in November 2019 as Elite i20, Grand i10, Venue and Creta performed brilliantly

Only three manufacturers posted positive YoY sales growth in the automotive industry last month as Hyundai, Renault and Volkswagen managed to better their scores in November 2019 compared to the same month last year.

Hyundai is riding on a wave of momentum created by the recently launched vehicles such as the Venue and Grand i10 Nios and they helped in recording appreciable volumes in November 2019 alongside garnering nearly 0.5 per cent more market share at 17 per cent.

The Elite i20 led the lineup as 10,446 units were sold last month and the hatchback is up for a complete makeover early next year just like the Xcent, which will be replaced by the Aura compact sedan. Just as other carmakers, Hyundai could also be in the final phase of rolling out BSIV cars.

Hyundai Models November 2019 Sales November 2018 Sales Elite i20 10,446 10,555 Grand i10 10,186 9,252 Venue 9,665 – Creta 6,684 9,677 Santro 3,851 9,009 Verna 2,010 2,558 Xcent 1,612 2,495 Tucson 59 84 Kona EV 53 – Elantra 34 78

As predicted, it would have reflected on the overall volumes, exacerbated by the end of the festive season, but Hyundai still managed to register a healthy 2 per cent growth as 44,600 units were sold last month as against 43,709 units during the corresponding month last year.

While the Elite i20 saw just 1 per cent drop, the Grand i10 ended up second with 10 per cent sales increase as 10,186 units were retailed against 9,252 units in November 2018. The Venue continued its strong show as 9,665 units were sold but it appeared to have eaten into the sales of the Creta.

The mid-size SUV garnered 6,684 units against 9,677 units with YoY decline of 31 per cent and it braces up for the second generation as well. The brand new Creta resembling the ix25 both on the inside as well as out is expected to make public premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The Santro re-entered the domestic market just over a year ago and 3,851 units were sold last month with a massive 58 per cent drop. The Verna, on the other hand, also recorded negative sales growth at 22 per cent as 2,010 units were sold against 2,558 units twelve months ago.

The Xcent encountered 35 per cent sales drop with 1,612 units while Tucson managed only 59 unit sales last month. The Kona Electric does seem to have picked up its momentum as 53 units were sold in November 2019 but the recently facelifted Elantra surprisingly registered only 34 units.