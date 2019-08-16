Hyundai Nexo India Launch In 2021; Could Get 1,000 Km Range

Upcoming Hyundai Nexo FCEV could be brought into the country via CBU route; hydrogen fuel tank can be refilled in just five minutes

Hyundai Motor India Limited’s Managing Director and CEO, S S Kim has recently confirmed that the Nexo FCEV will be launched in India in 2021. He stated that the company is committed to establishing the required infrastructure for the Nexo “in and around the Delhi-NCR area”.

The South Korean manufacturer displayed the Nexo in India already as it was showcased at the India-Korean Business Summit in New Delhi back in February last year. Unlike the newly launched Kona Electric, the Nexo could be brought into the country via CBU route and cost twice as much at around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will effectively make the Nexo sit at the top of the brand’s domestic range. It can do zero to 100 kmph in just 9.2 seconds and has top speed of 179 kmph. The Nexo features a hydrogen fuel tank capacity of just over 52 litres. In its home market of South Korean, the FCEV is certified to have a driving range of around 800 km.

In the Indian cycle, ARAI could certify it to reach 1,000 km according to S S Kim. The significant advantage FCEVs have over the conventional EVs is the higher range as well as lesser time taken for charging. In the Nexo’s case, the hydrogen tank can be refilled in a matter of five minutes.

The five-seater Hyundai Nexo has a futuristic exterior and unlike the Kona EV, it is a proper spacious crossover. The front end comes with bold styling cues such as sharper headlamp cluster and wide grille assembly with unique inserts. Large-size wheels, black wheel arch cladding, sloping roofline, raked windshield, and compact rear are some of the notable features.

On the inside, Nexo gets 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multi-spoke steering wheel with controls, heated and ventilated front seats, seven-inch instrument cluster and Krell premium audio. Lane Following Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring and Remote Parking Assist are key safety features.