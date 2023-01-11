Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell EV With 600+ Km Range Displayed At Auto Expo

The Blue variant of the Hyundai Nexo fuel cell electric vehicle has a driving range of up to 612 km and the Limited has it at 570 km

Hyundai Nexo fuel-cell electric vehicle made its global debut at the Consumer Electronic Show in 2018 in Los Angeles and it was previously showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. It acts as a technology demonstrator for the second-largest car producer in the country and thus it has again featured at this year’s biennial motoring show.

The Nexo is the first Hyundai FCEV built on a dedicated architecture with benefits including improved power-to-weight ratio, maximised interior space, relocation of the battery to the boot, improved fuel cell system layout, faster acceleration time and overall lighter kerb weight. The fuel cell stack and battery have more net power to send juice to a more powerful electric motor.

With improved packaging and hydrogen storage tanks, the Hyundai Nexo can be refuelled within five minutes. The unique crossover has been a good seller for the brand in the international markets and it has an official range of 666 km on the WLTP cycle. In March 2021, it set the world record for travelling 887.5 km on a single tank of hydrogen.

The Nexo comes with a suite of advanced driver-assistive and safety technologies. Some of the highlighting ADAS features in the Hyundai Nexo are Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Highway Driving Assist (HDA) and Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA). It is the second generation commercialized fuel cell electric vehicle with improvements in every department.

The FCEV has been tested in extreme temperatures and environments and shown to have a fast cold start capability of 30 seconds at temperatures as low as -20 deg Fahrenheit. Its fuel cell system quickly warms up for optimal performance and it also has strong cooling capabilities on steep grades with temperatures up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Nexo was also the first fuel cell vehicle tested by IIHS and it scored top rankings as well. The Blue variant has a driving range of up to 612 km and the Limited has it at 570 km. Each variant produces 161 hp and 394 Nm of torque and the crossover is claimed capable of doing zero to 96 kmph in 9.5 seconds.