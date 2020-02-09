Hyundai Nexo FCEV India Launch Next Year, Showcased At Auto Expo

Hyundai Nexo FCEV will likely be brought into the country via CBU channel and in South Korea, it has a driving range of around 800 km

Last year, Managing Director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), S S Kim, had confirmed that the Nexo FCEV will be introduced in India in 2021 as the South Korean manufacturer is committed to setting up the required infrastructure in and around the Delhi-NCR area initially and its reach could be expanded to other parts of the country.

Hyundai has already used the Nexo as a technology demonstrator in many events including the India-Korea Business Summit in February 2018. The fuel cell electric vehicle has also been showcased at the ongoing 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida alongside a range of new vehicles and concepts such as Le Fil Rouge.

The second largest carmaker in the country launched the locally assembled Kona Electric in July 2019 and it has an ARAI certified driving range of 452 km on a single charge using a lithium-ion polymer battery with a capacity of 39.2 kWh delivering 136 PS of maximum power and 395 Nm of peak torque.

Encouragingly, the brand has managed to retail close to 300 units last year. In line with Hyundai’s intentions to offer green mobility solutions, the Nexo could be brought into the country through CBU route and the prices may stand at around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexo can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 9.2 seconds before topping out 179 kmph.

The main advantage of Hyundai Nexo is its only tailpipe emission of water and since it uses hydrogen as the fuel with a tank capacity of 52 litres (three tanks each), it can be refilled in a matter of five minutes. Also, the Nexo is claimed capable of around 800 km driving range in South Korea, which is another big plus.

The Nexo follows a unique design language that is not used in the conventional SUV range of Hyundai and is spacious as well. The crossover features a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, seven-inch digital instrumentation, heated and ventilated seats up front, and a host of driver assistive and safety features on board.