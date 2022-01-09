Hyundai New-Year Discounts [January 2022] – Santro, i10 Nios, Aura, i20

Hyundai cars are available with benefits and deals worth up to Rs. 50,000 this month (January 2022), and all the deals are detailed here

Hyundai Motor Company has announced some extremely attractive discounts on its cars in the Indian market. The South Korean car major has raised the prices of all its cars starting January 1, and with these discounts, Hyundai is hoping to compensate for the increased prices on some of its cars.

On Hyundai Santro, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is available on the base ‘Era’ trim, while on the CNG variants, there is no cash discount. The same is worth Rs. 25,000 on MY2021 models and Rs. 15,000 on the latest MY2022 models. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is also available on Santro.

A cash discount of Rs. 35,000 is available on the 1.0L turbo-petrol version of Grand i10 Nios, while on the CNG version, there is none. The 1.2L petrol and 1.2L turbo-diesel versions get a cash discount of Rs. 10,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is available on all variants of the hatchback.

As for Hyundai Aura, there is no cash discount on the CNG variants. On the 1.0L turbo-petrol variants, a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 is available, while on the 1.2L petrol and 1.2L diesel variants, the same is worth Rs. 10,000. All variants of the sedan get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 as well.

Hyundai i20 has a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 on offer, but only on the petrol iMT variants. There’s also an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, available on the hatchback’s petrol iMT and diesel variants. These offers are not for the ‘i20 N Line’, only the standard version.

Hyundai cars discounts – January 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus Hyundai Santro (Era trims) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Santro (CNG variants) 0 Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Santro (other variants) Rs. 15,000 (MY2022)/Rs. 25,000 (MY2021) Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (CNG) 0 Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1.0L petrol) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1.2L petrol, 1.2L diesel) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Aura (CNG) 0 Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Aura (1.0L petrol) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Aura (1.2L petrol, 1.2L diesel) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Hyundai i20 (1.0L petrol iMT) Rs. 25,000 (MY2021) Rs. 10,000 Hyundai i20 (1.5L diesel MT) 0 Rs. 10,000 Corporate discount available on above-mentioned models – worth Rs. 3,000 on MY2022 car and Rs. 5,000 on MY2021 cars

Corporate discounts are also available on Hyundai cars, worth Rs. 3,000 on MY2022 cars and Rs. 5,000 on MY2021 cars. It should be noted that all Hyundai models not listed above – Venue, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Elantra, Tucson, and Kona – have no official deals and discounts on offer.