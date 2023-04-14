Hyundai Mufasa SUV (Tucson Based) Revealed With Bold Styling

Hyundai Mufasa SUV will greet the public at the 2023 Auto Shanghai Show ahead of the Chinese market entry

Beijing Hyundai Motor Co, a JV between Hyundai and BAIC, has officially debuted the production-spec Mufasa in the Chinese market. The joint venture has been in business for over two decades and it retails a bunch of vehicles including the iX35. The all-new Mufasa is expected to succeed the iX35 with a more modern package and it takes plenty of inspiration from global Hyundai SUVs.

It will greet the public at the 2023 Auto Shanghai Show in the coming days. The Hyundai Mufasa was previewed late last month as an off-road concept and is heavily influenced by the Tucson. The vertically positioned headlamps, an upright grille section with black inserts have the Hyundai badge mounted on it, a muscular hood and a lower air intake.

Other visual highlights are a sporty character line running along the sides, muscular wheel arches with black cladding, an angular roofline, twin layer LED light strip with bold Hyundai wording in the middle, roof rails, an integrated spoiler, shark fin antenna, front and rear skid plates, a busy rear bumper, different alloy wheel options, etc.

As for the dimensions, the Hyundai Mufasa measures a length of 4,475 mm, a width of 1,850 mm and a height of 1,665 mm with a wheelbase length similar to the Euro-spec Tucson. It tips the weighing scale at close to 1,500 kg. The South Korean auto major has not released the technical details of the Mufasa but it is believed to get two engine choices.

One will more likely be a 2.0L NA four-cylinder petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 160 hp while the other will be a 48 volt mild hybrid system. It is no secret that the Mufasa name pays tribute to the father of Simba in the legendary ‘The Lion King’ movie. As for India, Hyundai is planning to launch the Exter micro SUV next.

The facelifted version of the Hyundai Creta could be introduced in India in early 2024 and all of these SUVs are based on the same Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy.