Hyundai MPV Rivalling Maruti Ertiga Could Be On The Cards

Hyundai’s Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rivalling MPV is expected to arrive in the near future and it could act as another volume gainer for the brand

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has a successful tenure in the domestic market due to its presence in the volume-based segments. The Grand i10 and Elite i20 have played a major role in the brand’s popularity in recent years while the recently launched Venue is also doing wonders despite the sales crisis being faced by the auto sector.

The Venue is loosely based on the Carlino Concept showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo and Hyundai has often used the Indian motoring show to preview forthcoming products. More noticeably, the HND-7 concept stormed into the 2012 Auto Expo with plenty of promise but it could not spawn a production version yet.

The same year saw Maruti Suzuki Ertiga establishing itself as a primary player in the MPV segment and it continues to lead the pack until now. The second-generation Ertiga went on sale late last year and it carried on with the success of its predecessor. Capitalising its good reception among customers, the more premium XL6 entered the Nexa showrooms.

Back in August 2019, HMIL’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, SS Kim shed some light on the possibility of an MPV for India. He confirmed that several studies are being conducted to address the change in market scenarios and the need for new customers. He reiterated that if demand persists, Hyundai could enter the MPV space.

The HND-7 could act as a base for the MPV that may reach dealerships in the near future. In 2019, Hyundai debuted the third generation Grand i10 Nios and the facelifted Elantra. They will be followed by the second generation Creta, which is expected to make domestic premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo before going on sale.

The 2020 Creta is based on the same platform as Kia Seltos while the next-gen Xcent and Elite i20 are also in the works. The MPV will more likely take on Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the top-end variants could be pitched against Mahindra Marazzo. It could have several commonalities including the connectivity options and powertrains with the Venue.