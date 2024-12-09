Hyundai Model Wise Sales November 2024 – Creta, Venue, Exter, i20, Verna

Hyundai sold a total of 48,246 units in the month of November 2024; The Creta stood at the top spot followed by the Venue

Hyundai Motor India Limited is one of the leading manufacturers in the Indian market. The Korean carmaker will launch a slew of new models next year including the Creta EV and new-gen Venue. In the month of November 2024, the Hyundai sold a total of 48,246 units, thereby acquiring the second spot in the overall domestic sales tally. This accounts for a 2% decline from the previous year’s figures of 49,451 units.

The MOM analysis reveals a 13% de-growth as the company sold 55,568 units in October 2024. Talking about the model-wise sales, the Creta continues to be the Hyundai’s top performer with 15,452 units in the bag, registering a massive 31% YOY growth (11,814 units in November 2023).

Taking the second spot is the Venue with the sales bar standing at 9,754 units, a 13% decline from the previous year. Similarly, Venue also sales lost by a good 11% in the MOM chart. Trailing behind these high-volume pullers are the Exter and Grand i10 Nios with 5,747 and 8,325 units, respectively. The Exter saw a 31% decline in the YOY sales while the Grand i10’s growth stood at 20%.

S. No. Hyundai Cars (YOY) Sales in November 2024 Sales in November 2023 1. Creta (31%) 15,452 11,814 2. Venue (-13%) 9,754 11,180 3. Exter (-31%) 5,747 8,325 4. Grand i10 Nios (20%) 5,667 4,708 5. Aura (10%) 4,248 3,850 6. i20 (-31%) 3,925 5,727 7. Alcazar (12%) 2,134 1,913 8. Verna (-29%) 1,213 1,701 9. Tucson (-29%) 84 118 10. IONIQ 5 (-77%) 22 96 11. Kona EV – 19 – Total (-2%) 48,246 49,451

Apart from this, the i20 and Aura are also not too far behind, posting sales of 3,925 and 4,248 units, respectively. The YOY sales of the i20 dropped by 31% while the Aura registered a growth of 10%. Similarly, the Verna sales graph also saw a dip of 29% in the YOY sales with 1,213 units in the bag.

The Hyundai Alcazar which got a facelift update a few months back experienced a YOY growth of 12% by selling 2,134 units in November 2024. The trend of the Hyundai’s sales going down continued with the Tucson which saw a de-growth of 29% in the YOY analysis. Last but not least, the all-electric premium SUV in the brand’s line-up, the IONIQ 5 registered double digit sales of 22 units, a 77% decline in November 2024 as compared to the previous year’s figures.

To conclude, all the cars in the Hyundai’s line-up except the Creta, Alcazar and Grand i10 Nios lost in the YOY sales. On the other hand, the Korean brand’s entire line-up took a hit in the MOM analysis and failed to register a positive growth.