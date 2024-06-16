Hyundai Model Wise Sales May 2024: Creta, Venue, Exter, i20, Verna

Hyundai sold a total of 49,151 units in May 2024; The Creta stood at the top spot followed by the Venue

Hyundai Motor India Limited is one of the leading manufacturers in the Indian market. The company’s latest Creta Facelift is one of the top choices of customers in the mid-size SUV segment. In May 2024, the Korean carmaker sold a total of 49,151 units, thereby acquiring the second spot in the overall domestic sales tally.

This is a marginal hike from the previous year’s figures of 48,601 units, registering a nominal YOY growth of 1%. The MOM analysis reveals a 2% decline as the company sold 50,201 units in April 2024.

Talking about the model-wise sales, the Creta continues to be Hyundai’s top performer with 14,662 units in the bag, registering a marginal 1% YOY growth (14,449 units in May 2023). Taking the second spot is the Venue with the sales bar standing at 9,327 units, a 9% decline from the previous year. The MOM growth in the sales figures of the Hyundai’s sub-4-meter SUV stands at 2%.

S. No. Hyundai Cars (YOY) Sales in May 2024 Sales in May 2023 1. Creta (1%) 14,662 14,449 2. Venue (-9%) 9,327 10,213 3. Exter 7,697 0 4. Grand i10 Nios(-17%) 5,328 6,385 5. i20 (-15%) 5,169 6,094 6. Aura (-6%) 4,433 4,707 7. Verna (-63%) 1,381 3,687 8. Alcazar (-61%) 944 2,443 9. Tucson (-56%) 168 379 10. IONIQ 5 (-74%) 42 160 11. Kona EV 0 84 – Total (1%) 59,151 48,601

Trailing behind these high-volume pullers are the Exter and Grand i10 Nios with 7,697 and 5,328 units, respectively. The Grand i10 Nios entry-level hatchback registered a considerable fall of 17% in YOY sales. Apart from this, the i20 and Aura are also not too far behind, posting sales of 5,169 and 4,433 units, respectively. The YOY sales of the i20 dropped by 15% while the Aura’s decline stood at 6%. Similarly, the Verna sales graph also saw a dip of 63% in the YOY sales with 1,381 units in the bag.

The Hyundai Alcazar also experienced a YOY decline of 61% by selling 944 units in May 2024. The trend of the Hyundai’s sales going down continued with the Tucson which saw a de-growth of 56% in the YOY analysis. Last but not least, the all-electric premium SUV in the brand’s line-up, the IONIQ 5 registered double-digit sales of only 42 units, a 74% decline in May 2024 as compared to the previous year’s figures.

To conclude, all the cars in the Hyundai’s line-up except the Creta lost in the YOY sales. On the other hand, only the Venue and Grand i10 Nios in Hyundai’s portfolio registered growth in the MOM analysis.