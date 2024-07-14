Hyundai Model Wise Sales June 2024 – Creta, Venue, Exter, i20, Verna

Hyundai sold a total of 50,103 units in the month of June 2024; the Creta stood at the top spot followed by the Venue

Hyundai Motor India Limited is one of the leading manufacturers in the Indian market. The company’s latest Creta Facelift is topping the sales chart in the mid-size SUV segment and the Creta EV will also be launched soon. In June 2024, the Korean carmaker sold a total of 50,103 units, thereby acquiring the second spot in the overall domestic sales tally.

The overall YOY sales remained stable for Hyundai in June 2024 and no major gain or loss was observed. The MOM analysis reveals a 2% growth as the company sold 49,151 units in May 2024. Talking about the model-wise sales, the Creta continues to be Hyundai’s top performer with 16,293 units in the bag, registering a good 13% YOY growth (14,447 units in June 2023).

Taking the second spot is the Venue with the sales bar standing at 9,890 units, a 15% decline from the previous year. The MOM growth in the sales figures of the Hyundai’s sub-4-meter SUV stands at 6%.

S. No. Hyundai Cars (YOY) Sales in June 2024 Sales in June 2023 1. Creta (13%) 16,293 14,447 2. Venue (-15%) 9,890 11,606 3. Exter 6,908 0 4. i20 (-14%) 5,315 6,162 5. Grand i10 Nios(-22%) 4,948 6,321 6. Aura (-12%) 4,299 4,907 7. Verna (-64%) 1,424 4,001 8. Alcazar (-58%) 882 2,119 9. Tucson (-57%) 114 263 10. IONIQ 5 (-70%) 30 100 11. Kona EV 0 75 – Total (0%) 50,103 50,001

Trailing behind these high-volume pullers are the Exter and i20 with 6,908 and 5,315 units, respectively. The premium hatchback i20 registered a considerable fall of 14% in YOY sales. Apart from this, the Grand i10 Nios and Aura are also not too far behind, posting sales of 4,948 and 4,299 units, respectively. The YOY sales of the Grand i10 Nios dropped by 22% while the Aura’s decline stood at 12%. Similarly, the Verna’s sales graph also saw a dip of 64% in the YOY analysis with 1,424 units in the bag.

The Hyundai Alcazar also experienced a YOY decline of 58% by selling 882 units in June 2024. The trend of Hyundai’s sales going down continued with the Tucson which saw a YOY de-growth of 57%. Last but not least, the all-electric premium SUV in the brand’s line-up, the IONIQ 5 registered double-digit sales of only 30 units, a 70% decline in June 2024 as compared to the previous year’s figures.

To conclude, all the cars in the Hyundai’s line-up except the Creta lost in the YOY sales. On the other hand, only the Creta, Venue, Verna and i20 in the brand’s portfolio registered growth in the MOM analysis.