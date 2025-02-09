Hyundai Model Wise Sales January 2025 – Creta, Venue, Exter, i20, Verna

Hyundai sold a total of 54,003 units in the month of January 2025; The Creta stood at the top spot followed by the Venue

Hyundai Motor India Limited is one of the leading manufacturers in the Indian market. The Korean carmaker recently launched the Creta Electric at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. The company started the calendar year 2025 on a high note by selling a total of 54,003 units in January, thereby regaining the second spot in the domestic sales tally. This accounts for a 5% decline from the previous year’s figures of 57,115 units.

The MOM analysis reveals a commendable 28% de-growth as the company sold 42,208 units in December 2024. Talking about the model-wise sales, the Creta continues to be the Hyundai’s top performer with 18,522 units in the bag, registering a strong 40% YOY growth (13,212 units in January 2024).

Taking the second spot is the Venue with the sales bar standing at 11,106 units, a marginal 6% decline from the previous year. On the other hand, Venue gained by a good 8% in the MOM chart. Trailing behind these high-volume pullers are the Exter and Aura with 6,068 and 5,388 units, respectively.

S. No. Hyundai Cars (YOY) Sales in January 2025 Sales in January 2024 1. Creta (40%) 18,522 13,212 2. Venue (-6%) 11,106 11,831 3. Exter (-26%) 6,068 8,229 4. Grand i10 Nios (-23%) 5,311 6,875 5. i20 (-33%) 4,741 7,083 6. Aura (-2%) 5,388 5,516 7. Verna (-32%) 1,477 2,172 8. Alcazar (-28%) 1,310 1,827 9. Tucson (-65%) 64 183 10. IONIQ 5 (-83%) 16 95 11. Kona EV – 102 – Total (-5%) 54,003 57,115

The Exter saw a 26% decline in the YOY sales while the Aura’s de-growth stood at 2%. Apart from this, the Grand i10 Nios and i20 are also not too far behind, posting sales of 5,311 and 4,741 units, respectively. The YOY sales of the i20 declined by 33% while the Grand i10 Nios registered de-growth of 23%. Similarly, the Verna’s graph also saw a downwards trajectory of 32% in the YOY sales with 1,477 units in the bag.

The Hyundai Alcazar which got a facelift update in September last year also experienced a YOY de-growth of 28% by selling 1,310 units in January 2025. The downwards trend in the Hyundai’s sales continued with the Tucson which saw de-growth of 65% in the YOY analysis. Last but not least, the all-electric premium SUV in the brand’s line-up, the IONIQ 5 registered double digit sales of just 16 units, accounting for an 83% decline in January 2025 as compared to the previous year’s figures.

To conclude, the Creta is the only model in the Hyundai’s line-up which saw a growth in the YOY sales. On the other hand, every car except Alcazar and IONIQ 5 experience an upwards trend in the MOM sales.