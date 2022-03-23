Hyundai Model-Wise Sales [February 2022] – Santro, i10, i20, Venue, Creta

In February 2022, Hyundai’s passenger car sales saw a decline of 14.63 per cent, with a total of 44,050 cars sold during the period

Last month, i.e., in February 2022, Hyundai Motor Company dispatched a total of 44,050 passenger vehicles in the Indian market. Although an impressive sales figure, this was a 14.63 per cent sales decline on a Year-on-Year basis, which is quite a significant drop.

Hyundai Venue was the highest-selling model in the South Korean car giant’s lineup in the Indian market in February 2022. A total of 10,212 units of the compact crossover were sold here during the period, which is a YoY sales drop of 9.02 per cent.

Next in line is Hyundai Creta, of which 9,606 units were sold last month, with a 22.71 per cent drop in sales on a YoY basis. Grand i10 Nios takes the third spot on the brand’s February 2022 sales chart, with 8,552 units sold, which is a YoY sales decline of 16.73 per cent.

Hyundai sold 5,830 units of i20 (including i20 N Line) in the Indian market this February, with a 35.23 per cent YoY sales decline. Next up, we have Hyundai Aura, which achieved a sales figure of 3,668 units during the same month, which translates to a 14.70 per cent YoY decrease in sales.

As for Hyundai Alcazar, its Feb 2022 sales figure stands at 2,516 units. As it was launched less than a year ago, there’s no Year-on-Year sales comparison to make here. The carmaker’s entry-level hatchback – Santro – achieved a sales figure of 2,393 units for the same period, with 12.45 per cent YoY sale growth.

Model February 2022 sales February 2021 sales Hyundai Venue (-9.02%) 10,212 11,224 Hyundai Creta (-22.71%) 9,606 12,428 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (-16.73%) 8,552 10,270 Hyundai i20 (-35.23%) 5,830 9,001 Hyundai Aura (-14.70%) 3,668 4,300 Hyundai Alcazar 2,516 0 Hyundai Santro (+12.45%) 2,393 2,128 Hyundai Verna (-48.31%) 1,058 2,047 Hyundai Tucson (+13.16%) 172 152 Hyundai Kona EV (+330%) 43 10 Hyundai Elantra (0%) 0 40

Hyundai Verna saw a YoY sales growth of 48.31 per cent last month, with 1,058 units sold. Next on the chart is Tucson, of which 172 units were sold, resulting in a 13.16 per cent increase on a YoY basis. Hyundai Kona EV registered a massive YoY sales growth of 330 per cent in February 2022, but with just 43 units sold. As for Elantra, no units of the sedan were sold in India last month.