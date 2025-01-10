Hyundai Model Wise Sales December 2024 – Creta, Venue, Exter, i20, Verna

Hyundai sold a total of 42,208 units in the month of December 2024; The Creta stood at the top spot followed by the Venue

Hyundai Motor India Limited is one of the leading manufacturers in the Indian market. The Korean carmaker is ready to launch the Creta Electric at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. In the month of December 2024, the Hyundai sold a total of 42,208 units, thereby acquiring the third spot in the domestic sales tally. This accounts for a 1% decline from the previous year’s figures of 42,750 units.

The MOM analysis reveals a 13% de-growth as the company sold 48,246 units in November 2024. Talking about the model-wise sales, the Creta continues to be the Hyundai’s top performer with 12,608 units in the bag, registering a strong 36% YOY growth (9,243 units in December 2023). Taking the second spot is the Venue with the sales bar standing at 10,265 units, a marginal 1% decline from the previous year. On the other hand, Venue gained by a good 5% in the MOM chart.

Trailing behind these high-volume pullers are the Exter and Grand i10 Nios with 5,270 and 4,489 units, respectively. The Exter saw a 30% decline in the YOY sales while the Grand i10’s de-growth stood at 14%.

Also Read: All-New Hyundai Creta Electric Interior, Features, Bootspace Detailed

S. No. Hyundai Cars (YOY) Sales in December 2024 Sales in December 2023 1. Creta (36%) 12,608 9,243 2. Venue (-1%) 10,265 10,383 3. Exter (-30%) 5,270 7,516 4. Grand i10 Nios (-14%) 4,489 5,247 5. i20 (-25%) 3,453 4,574 6. Aura (1%) 3,852 3,812 7. Verna (22%) 872 712 8. Alcazar (41%) 1,342 954 9. Tucson (84%) 33 209 10. IONIQ 5 (70%) 24 81 11. Kona EV – 19 – Total (-1%) 42,208 42,750

Apart from this, the Aura and i20 are also not too far behind, posting sales of 3,852 and 3,453 units, respectively. The YOY sales of the i20 declined by 25% while the Aura registered a growth of 1%. The Verna’s graph saw an upwards trajectory of 22% in the YOY sales with 872 units in the bag.

The Hyundai Alcazar which got a facelift update a few months back experienced a YOY growth of staggering 41% by selling 1,342 units in December 2024. The downwards trend in the Hyundai’s sales continued with the Tucson which saw a de-growth of 84% in the YOY analysis. Last but not least, the all-electric premium SUV in the brand’s line-up, the IONIQ 5 registered double digit sales of 24 units, a 70% decline in December 2024 as compared to the previous year’s figures.

Also Read: Hyundai Offering Benefits Of Up To Rs. 2 lakh On New Cars

To conclude, the Creta, Alcazar and Verna are the top gainers in the YOY sales. On the other hand, Hyundai’s entire line-up took a hit in the MOM sales in December 2024, except the Venue and IONIQ 5.