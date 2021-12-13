Hyundai Model Wise Nov 2021 Sales – Creta, Venue, Alcazar, Aura, Verna

Hyundai posted 37,001 units in the month of November 2021 as against 48,800 units during the same period in 2020 with a de-growth of 24.2 per cent

Hyundai Motor India garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 37,001 units in the month of November 2021 as against 48,800 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume decline of 24.2 per cent. The brand continued to finish second in the overall manufacturers’ sales table and it recorded a total market share of 15.1 per cent.

Compared to the previous month of October 2021, Hyundai posted a near flat growth but the market share on a YoY basis was down by 2 per cent. The Creta midsize SUV continued to lead the charge for the South Korean auto major as it managed a total of 10,300 units domestically last month against 12,017 units with a negative sales growth of 14 per cent.

The Venue compact SUV was the second most sold Hyundai model in the month of November 2021 as 7,932 units were sold against 9,265 units during the corresponding month last year with a YoY volume drop of 14 per cent. Both the SUVs are responsible for bringing high volumes for the brand and the Creta could get a facelift sometime in the second half of next year.

Hyundai Models (YoY) November 2021 Sales November 2020 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (-14%) 10,300 12,017 2. Hyundai Venue (-14%) 7,932 9,265 3. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (-50%) 5,466 10,936 4. Hyundai i20 (-52%) 4,391 9,096 5. Hyundai Aura (-16%) 2,562 3,063 6. Hyundai Alcazar 2,453 – 7. Hyundai Verna (11%) 1,648 1,487 8. Hyundai Santro (-24%) 2,141 2,822 9. Hyundai Tucson (42%) 108 76

The Grand i10 Nios slotted in at third with 5,466 units as against 10,936 units in November 2020 as it witnessed a massive YoY decline of 50 per cent. Likewise, its bigger sibling, the i20 posted 4,391 unit sales as against 9,096 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales decline of 52 per cent as chip shortage had hampered production.

The Aura compact sedan finished in the fifth position with 2,562 units as against 3,063 units during the same period twelve months ago with YoY negative volume growth of 16 per cent. Hyundai’s significant launches of the year were the Alcazar three-row SUV based on Creta and the i20 N Line top-spec version.

The former recorded 2,453 unit sales while the Verna posted 11 per cent sales growth with a domestic total of 1,648 units as against 1,487 units in November 2020. The entry-level Hyundai Santro hatchback sat at eighth ahead of the Tucson which is due a replacement probably next year.