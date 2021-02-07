Hyundai Model Wise Jan 2021 Sales – Creta, i20, i10, Venue, Santro, Tucson

Hyundai endured 23.8 per cent sales growth in January 2021 with just over 52,000 units as Creta led the way ahead of Venue and i10

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) had three models finishing in five-digit sales in the month of January 2021 and to no surprise, each of them ended up in the overall top ten charts for passenger cars. The Creta continued to be the most sold model from the brand as 12,284 units were sold against 6,900 units with a massive 78.02 per cent growth.

The mid-size SUV had a great run in CY2020 as it was the most sold SUV in the country and it looks to make a strong case for the coveted spot yet again this year. The Venue finished in the second position with 11,779 units as against 6,733 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with close to 75 per cent growth.

Both of them contributed to nearly half of the total domestic volumes endured by the brand as 52,005 units were recorded against 42,002 units in January 2020 with 23.8 per cent Year-on-Year growth. The Grand i10 Nios compact hatchback ended up third with 10,865 units as against 8,774 units twelve months ago with 23.82 per cent sales surge.

Model (YoY) January 2021 Sales January 2020 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (78.02%) 12,284 6,900 2. Hyundai Venue (74.94%) 11,779 6,733 3. Hyundai i10 Nios (23.82%) 10,865 8,774 4. Hyundai i20 (4.54%) 8,505 8,137 5. Hyundai Aura 4,140 – 6. Hyundai Santro (-39.77%) 2,211 3,671 7. Hyundai Verna (108.98%) 2,000 957 8. Hyundai Tucson (237.83%) 125 37 9. Hyundai Xcent 43 6,691 10. Hyundai Elantra (-49.20%) 32 63 11. Hyundai Kona EV (-46.15%) 21 39 Total (23.8%) 52,005 42,002

The third-generation Hyundai i20 was introduced late last year and it helped in garnering 8,505 units for the brand against 8,137 units in January 2020 with 4.54 per cent growth. The Aura replacing Xcent in the personal buyers’ segment posted 4,140 units while the Santro could only manage to record 2,211 units against 3,671 units with nearly 40 per cent de-growth.

The Verna, on the other hand, had a tremendous outing in January 2021 as 2,000 units were recorded against just 957 units during the same period in 2020 with nearly 109 per cent volume increase. The Tucson was responsible for posting 125 units last month and it will get a brand new rival in the form of Citroen C5 Aircross around March 2021.

The Elantra flagship sedan garnered 32 units as against 63 units with nearly 50 per cent de-growth while the electrified Kona finished last with 21 units.