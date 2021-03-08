Hyundai Model Wise Feb 2021 Sales – i10, i20, Aura, Venue, Creta, Verna

Hyundai was the second most sold carmaker in the country in February 2021 as 29 per cent YoY sales growth was recorded with 51,600 units

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) continued to be the second-largest carmaker in the country in the month of February 2021 as 51,600 units were recorded against 40,010 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year volume growth of 29 per cent. The South Korean auto major grabbed 16.7 per cent market share with an increase of 0.8 per cent.

The compact and mid-size SUV segments helped in garnering consistent volumes for the brand as the Creta finished at the top of the sales charts ahead of Venue. The former was also the most sold SUV in the country last month with a total of 12,428 units as against 700 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY growth of 1675 per cent.

The Venue registered a cumulative domestic tally of 11,224 units in February 2021 as against 10,321 units during the same period in 2020 with a healthy YoY surge of 9 per cent. Both of them got the better of regular top-sellers Grand i10 Nios and i20. The Swift rival posted a near flat growth last month as 10,270 units were sold against 10,407 units in February 2020.

Hyundai Models (YoY) Feb 2021 Sales Feb 2020 Sales 1. Creta (1675%) 12,428 700 2. Venue (9%) 11,224 10,321 3. Grand i10 Nios (-1%) 10,270 10,407 4. i20 (3%) 9,001 8,766 5. Aura (-13%) 4,300 4,968 6. Santro (-49%) 2,128 4,200 7. Verna (259%) 2,047 570 8. Tucson (%) 152 0 9. Elantra (-13%) 40 46 10. Kona Electric (-69%) 10 32

The i20 gained a new generation last year and in February 2021, it recorded 9,001 units as against 8,766 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with 3 per cent growth. The Aura came home fifth with 4,300 units as against 4,968 units during the same period in 2020 with a negative sales growth of 13 per cent.

The Santro has regularly been posting volume de-growth in recent times and a total of 2,128 units were garnered in February 2021 as against 4,200 units with 49 per cent drop in sales. The Verna finished in the seventh position with 2,047 units as against 570 units with 259 per cent increase in volumes. It was the second most sold mid-size sedan in India.

The Tucson managed to record 152 units in February 2021 while the Elantra was responsible for 40 dispatches with the Kona Electric encountering 69 per cent sales decline as only 10 units were sold against 32 units during the same period last year.