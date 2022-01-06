Hyundai Model Wise 2021 Sales – Creta, Venue, i20, Aura, Verna, Alcazar

Hyundai posted 5,05,033 unit sales in 2021 as against 4,23,642 units during the previous CY with a YoY growth of 19.2 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) stayed put in the second position in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings in the Calendar Year 2021 with a total of 5,05,033 units as against 4,23,642 units during the previous CY with a YoY volume increase of 19.2 per cent. The Creta was the most sold SUV in the country last year and it headed the sales table within Hyundai’s domestic range.

The midsize SUV posted 1,25,437 units in 2021 as against 96,989 units with a YoY growth of 29.3 per cent on a YoY basis. The facelifted version of the Creta with substantial exterior updates is expected to go on sale sometime this year in India to further strengthen its position in its space. The Venue compact SUV finished in the second position with 1,08,007 units.

This when compared to the same period in 2020 with 82,428 units, a YoY volume growth of 31 per cent was registered. The Grand i10 Nios garnered 95,515 unit sales last year against 91,930 units in 2020 with a YoY volume jump of 3.8 per cent. The i20 premium hatchback recorded 72,292 units last year as against 73,414 units with a drop of 1.5 per cent.

Models 2021 Sales 2020 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (29.3%) 1,25,437 96,989 2. Hyundai Venue (31%) 1,08,007 82,428 3. Hyundai Nios (3.8%) 95,515 91,930 4. Hyundai I20 + i20 N Line (-1.5%) 72,292 73,414 5. Hyundai Aura (3.4%) 37,584 36,341 6. Hyundai Santro (-9.6%) 24,142 26,735 7. Hyundai Verna (54%) 22,611 14,658 8. Hyundai Alcazar 17,706 – 9. Hyundai Tucson (120%) 1,313 597 10. Hyundai Elantra (-7.4%) 303 327 11. hyundai Kona EV (-45.7) 121 223

The Aura compact sedan replaced the Xcent upon its arrival and it finished in the fifth position with 37,584 units as against 36,341 units with a YoY growth of 3.4 per cent. The Santro entry-level hatchback continued to see YoY decline as 24,142 units were sold against 26,735 units with 9.6 per cent negative growth.

The Verna midsize sedan was the seventh most sold Hyundai in the country last year as 22,611 units were registered against 14,658 units with a YoY growth of 54 per cent. The South Korean auto major introduced the Alcazar three-row SUV midway through 2021 and it posted 17,706 unit sales to finish ahead of Tucson, Elantra and Kona EV.

The Tucson recorded 1,313 unit sales as against 597 units with a YoY positive growth of 120 per cent and its new generation is expected to be launched this year in India. Hyundai will also introduce the Ioniq 5 electric SUV in the due course of this CY while a facelifted Venue could also arrive in the near future.