Hyundai Micro SUV Debut Expected At 2023 Auto Expo

Hyundai micro SUV is expected to make its world debut at the 2023 Auto Expo before going on sale in India sometime next year

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recently launched the heavily updated Venue compact SUV in the domestic market. The SUV range has seen further expansion with the arrival of the new generation Tucson a few weeks ago while the highly popular Creta midsize SUV will likely go on sale in the early parts of next year in India with a host of updates.

The South Korean auto major discontinued the Santro hatchback this year while the Eon, which formed the entry point to owning a Hyundai previously, was long gone as well. Currently, the Grand i10 Nios is the most affordable model within the brand’s domestic portfolio and the scenario could change sooner rather than later as a micro SUV could be in the works.

While new car buyers are preferring compact and midsize SUV segments at large in recent years, the micro SUV space has seen takers as well. The Tata Punch, launched late last year, has become a tremendous success for the homegrown auto major and it consistently finishes within the top 15 volume charts every month as it is the second best-seller behind Nexon for Tata.

Hyundai could target this same segment with an all-new micro SUV, which is expected to make its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. Reports suggest that the Hyundai Casper sold in the international markets could be deemed too small for India as it has a length of below 3.6 m. Thus, the five-seater micro SUV for India could be specific to the local market.

The upcoming model could be based on the same architecture as the Grand i10 Nios and it could be equipped with a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. It could be packed with features while carrying a design attracting the youth and first-time buyers.

It is worth noting that Hyundai is also developing an India-specific electric vehicle for India and it could be introduced in 2024, based on the Venue compact SUV. It could rival the likes of Tata Nexon EV and the upcoming Mahindra XUV400.