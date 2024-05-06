Hyundai May 2024 Discounts Up To Rs. 4 Lakh – i10, Venue, Exter, Creta

In the month of May 2024, Hyundai offers discounts of up to Rs. 4 lakh for the Kona Electric while Exter, Venue, Aura, etc get notable discounts too

In May 2024, Hyundai is offering a total discount of up to Rs. 48,000 for the CNG variants of the Grand i10 Nios courtesy of a cash discount of Rs. 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. The second largest car producer in the country also provides discounts on regular MT and AMT variants of the compact hatch.

Its bigger sibling, the Hyundai i20, gets a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 45,000 for the manual variants. The iVT versions come with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 this month in India.

The CNG variants of the Hyundai Aura are the most benefitted this month with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 33,000 while other variants only get a cash discount of Rs. 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Hyundai Models Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount 1. Hyundai i10 Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 2. Hyundai i20 Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 3. Hyundai Aura Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 4. Hyundai Exter Rs. 10,000 – 5. Hyundai Venue Rs. 25,000 Rs. 10,000 6. Hyundai Venue N Line Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 7. Hyundai Verna Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 8. Hyundai Alcazar Rs. 45,000 Rs. 20,000 9. Hyundai Tucson Rs. 2 Lakh – 10. Hyundai Kona Electric Rs. 4 Lakh –

The Hyundai Exter has been well received by customers since its market debut and it offers a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 across its range barring EX and EX (O). The Hyundai Venue utilising a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, paired with a manual transmission is sold with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000.

The Venue N Line is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 30,000. Hyundai does not offer any discounts on its recently launched Creta facelift but the Alcazar is retailed with a cash discount of Rs. 45,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 across its range.

The MY2023 Hyundai Tucson can be had with a cash discount of Rs. 50,000 for petrol and Rs. 2 lakh for diesel while the MY2024 version gets Rs. 50,000 cash offer. The Kona Electric can be bought with a cash discount of Rs. 4 lakh this month in India – the highest of them all.