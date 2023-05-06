Hyundai May 2023 Discounts Upto Rs. 50k – i10, Aura, i20, Kona EV

Hyundai is offering discount offers of up to Rs. 50,000 on select models. These include cash discounts, exchange bonuses as well as corporate discounts

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), one of the top car manufacturers in the country, has a slew of high-selling models in its portfolio. Most of the vehicles in the brand’s portfolio like the Creta and Venue command a very high waiting period. So, discount offers on such models are close to impossible.

However, some of its decent-selling models are available with good discount offers of up to Rs. 50,000. Let’s have a look at the discount schemes on Hyundai cars in May 2023.

Discount Offers on Hyundai Cars in May 2023: Details

To begin with, the entry-level hatchback from Hyundai, the Grand i10 Nios is available with attractive discount schemes of up to Rs. 38,000, depending upon the variants. This includes a cash discount ranging from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 along with a Rs. 3,000 corporate discount.

The AMT transmission option of the Grand i10 Nios only gets Rs. 13,000 discount. Its sedan sibling Aura is being offered with a discount of Rs. 33,000 for the CNG-powered trims, while there’s an offer of Rs. 23,000 for other variants.

In addition to these, the i20 and i20 N-Line also get a decent offer. The Magna and Sportz variants of the i20 are available at Rs. 20,000 discount. On the other hand, the iMT transmission option trims of the i20 N-Line get Rs. 15,000 off. Apart from these regular ICE models, Hyundai is also offering the highest cash discount of Rs. 50,000 on its all-electric SUV Kona.

The discount offers may vary depending upon a number of factors. We advise our readers to visit their nearest dealership for further offer details. Along with these discount offers, customers can also negotiate on other parameters like insurance, accessories etc.