Hyundai May 2020 Car Sales – New Creta, Venue, Aura, Verna, i10

Hyundai Motor India is currently the second-largest four-wheeler manufacturer in the Indian market, and currently sells a total of eleven cars in the country

Hyundai Motor India has revealed that the carmaker managed to sell a total of 12,583 cars in the month of May 2020 despite the nationwide lockout which led to shutting down of production facilities and showrooms across the country. But with the recent relaxation, Hyundai restarted production and many showrooms across the country now operational. Thanks to the highly popular new-gen Creta, Verna facelift, Venue and Grand i10 Nios, which have proved to be the most popular cars for the Korean manufacturer in India.

The cumulative sale of 12,583 cars includes 6,883 cars sold in the domestic market, while the rest 5,700 units were exported to different parts of the world. In contrast, the Korean company managed to sell 42,502 cars in the same month last year, in the domestic market alone. This means that the carmaker faced a YoY degrowth in sales by 35,619 units. Hyundai has also revealed that the newly launched second-gen Creta has received an overwhelming response, with close to 24,000 bookings made for the SUV since its launch.

The carmaker currently offers eleven products in the Indian market, including four hatchbacks – Santro, Grand i10 (fleet services only), Grand i10 Nios and Elite i20; three sedans – Aura, Verna and Elantra; and four SUVs – Venue, Creta, Tucson and Kona Electric EV as well. In total, Hyundai Motor India received 15,000 customer bookings across its entire line-up, while the carmaker managed to deliver 11,000 new cars to customers in May 2020.

Commenting on the sales performance, Tarun Garg, Director of Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “Drawing strength from Hyundai’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, we have prepared ourselves to welcome our customers back in this New Normal while ensuring adherence to safety guidelines at our showrooms and workshops and expedite economic recovery.”

As of now, the Korean carmaker is also contemplating the global launch of the third-gen i20, which is all set to feature a revolutionary generational update over the outgoing model, and the update will bring in a host of styling updates to put it in line with Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness theme, while it will also add a host of new features to the premium hatchback’s list.

We expect Hyundai to launch the next-gen i20 in the Indian market by the end of this year, and the price could hover between Rs 5.5 lakh for the entry-level variant and Rs 9 lakh for the range-topping trim (both prices, ex-showroom).