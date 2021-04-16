Hyundai Mass-Market EV To Make Its Indian Debut By 2024

Hyundai is working on a dedicated EV platform unlike the current sole EV in its line-up, the Kona Electric, which is an electrified version of an ICE car

Hyundai went on to become the first manufacturer in the Indian market to launch a mass-market fully-electric SUV in the form of Kona Electric that was debuted in July 2019. However, being one of the largest car manufacturers in India, Hyundai is focusing on introducing more affordable electric vehicles in order to contribute to a greener future.

In a conversation with IAB at the Hyundai Alcazar prototype media drive event, Tarun Garg, Director of Sales, Service and Marketing, Hyundai India revealed that the manufacturer is working on a mass-market, more affordable electric car for India that could debut in the next three years’ time i.e. by 2024.

Unlike Kona Electric, the sole electric Hyundai car on offer in India, the upcoming mass-market EV will be built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform. The new EV will be made for India and made in India, and Hyundai will be aiming for up to 90 per cent localization for the new EV in order to make it affordable.

The upcoming electric car could actually be an SUV that will be positioned below the Kona Electric, keeping in mind the ever-growing trend of SUVs. The new EV could have a range of around 300 km, compared to the 452 km of range that the Kona Electric offers. The platform might also be used for producing hybrid powertrains, however, Hyundai is yet to confirm this.

Talking about the sole Hyundai EV on offer in India, the Kona Electric comes equipped with a 39.2 kWh battery that can be charged up to 100 per cent with a standard 7.2kW AC charger in a little over 6 hours. The Hyundai SUV comes with an electric motor that produces 136 PS and 395 Nm, and helps the car sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in under 10 seconds. The top speed of the Kona Electric is rated at 155 km/h.

Hyundai currently retails the Kona Electric at a base price of Rs 23.75 lakh, which goes up to Rs 23.94 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The car directly rivals the MG ZS EV in the Indian market.

