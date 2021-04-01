Hyundai March 2021 Sales Up By 100% – Creta, i10, i20, Aura, Venue

South Korean carmaker Hyundai registered a sales figure of 52,600 units last month, which translates to a 100 YoY sales growth

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the second-largest carmaker in India by sales volume, has released its sales figures for last month, i.e., March 2021. The manufacturer dispatched a total of 52,600 vehicles in that period, which is a 100 per cent sales growth over the same month last year (a total of 26,300 units sold in March 2020).

Along with the massive Year-on-Year (YoY) sales growth, Hyundai has also registered a small Month-on-Month sales growth – 1.94 per cent – with February 2021’s sales figures standing at 51,600 units. However, the South Korean carmaker has lost a bit of its market share, from 18.7 per cent in March 2020 to 16.4 per cent in March 2021.

Hyundai currently has ten models in its passenger car range – Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, Venue, Verna, Elantra, Creta, Tucson, and Kona EV. There’s also Xcent Prime, but it is exclusively sold as a commercial vehicle for fleet operators. Creta is the best-selling model in Hyundai’s range, and it is also the best-selling SUV in our market.

The Venue and Grand i10 Nios are also responsible for raking in a lot of sales, thanks to their extremely affordable prices and loads of features on offer. Also, Hyundai is one of the few auto manufacturers in India that continues to offer diesel engines in its passenger cars, which is perhaps one of the reasons why Hyundai’s sales are so strong.

In the BS6 era, a lot of carmakers decided to discontinue their diesel engines, as updating them from BS4 to BS6 would have been an expensive procedure. A lot of carmakers believed the price hike associated with the stricter emission compliance would have turned customers away. However, the demand for diesel-powered vehicle continues to remain strong, especially with the fuel prices reaching new heights in recent times.

Also, Hyundai will soon be adding another model to its lineup, named Alcazar. This upcoming vehicle, slated to debut on 6th April 2021, is a three-row SUV based on the Creta. Bookings for the Alcazar has already begun, albeit unofficially, via Hyundai dealerships across India.