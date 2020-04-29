Hyundai March 2020 Sales Analysis – Creta, Venue, i20, i10, Verna, Elantra

Hyundai posted a total of 26,300 units in March 2020 as against 44,350 units during the same period last year with YoY decline of 41 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) finished second in the monthly sales table for manufacturers in March 2020. Despite maintaining its usual position, the sales numbers were so down just as other car brands. The South Korean auto major sold a total of 26,300 units last month as against 44,350 units during the same period twelve months ago.

This led to Year-on-Year sales decline of 41 per cent. When compared to the previous month of February 2020, Hyundai registered 40,010 units leading to Month-on-Month drop of 34 per cent. The recently launched second-generation Creta was the most retailed model last month as 6,706 units were recorded as against 11,448 units in March 2019.

The intense rivalry between new Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos will have to waited and seen when the social and economic conditions get back to normal. The Venue compact SUV competing against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport ended up second with a total of 6,127 units as it continued its strong showing since debut last year.

Model March 2020 March 2019 Growth Hyundai Creta 6,706 11,448 -41% Hyundai Venue 6,127 – – Hyundai Grand I10 4,293 7,225 -41% Hyundai I20 Elite 3,455 12,172 -72% Hyundai Xcent 2,615 1,792 46% Hyundai Santro 2,169 8,280 -74% Hyundai Verna 893 3,201 -72% Hyundai Elantra 28 86 -67% Hyundai Kona 14 – –

The Grand i10 was the third most sold Hyundai last month as 4,293 units were recorded against 7,225 units with Year-on-Year negative sales drop of 41 per cent. The Elite i20, which is waiting to receive a brand new generation midway through this calendar year, finished fourth with 3,455 units in March 2020.

During the corresponding period in 2019, the premium hatchback posted 12,172 units and thus leading to YoY decline of 72 per cent. The Xcent/Aura garnered a total of 2,615 units as against 1,792 units with 46 per cent sales improvement while the Santro finished sixth with a total of 2,169 units as against 8,280 units with 74 per cent volume drop.

The Verna mid-size sedan gained a facelift only a few weeks ago and it recorded a total of 893 units last month as against 3,201 units with 72 per cent sales decline. The Elantra recorded only 28 units in March 2020 as against 86 units with 67 per cent decline while the Kona Electric SUV garnered 14 units.