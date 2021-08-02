Hyundai Likely To Launch Maruti Ertiga Rivalling MPV Next Year

Internally codenamed Hyundai KS, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rival from the Korean carmaker is reported to make its way to the Indian roads next year

After becoming the largest SUV-maker in the country, Hyundai is now readying itself to target Indian MPV buyers. The South Korean carmaker is developing a new compact MPV to rival the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The new model is likely to be named Stargazer, and it will go on sale in most emerging MPV markets, including India, Indonesia, and even Russia. The upcoming MPV will reportedly be making its global debut by next year.

The Stargazer is internally codenamed as Hyundai KS and is expected to share its underpinnings with the Kia KY MPV – another Maruti Suzuki Ertiga rival from South Korea. The production-spec model will most probably hit the production line by the end of this year. It is likely to be the first model to roll out from the brand’s Indonesia-based manufacturing unit.

Considering the high affinity for MPVs of Indonesian buyers, it will be one of the most important markets of the Hyundai Stargazer. Apart from the Ertiga, the Hyundai KS will compete against the likes of Honda BR-V, Nissan Livinia, and Mitsubishi Xpander in Indonesia. It is, in fact, an important market for two of the top-selling MPVs in India – Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta.

The platform of the Hyundai KS will borrow bits from the parts bin of Hyundai Alcazar. However, it will boast of more space than the Alacazar and Creta with its cab-forward design. As of now, a test mule has been spotted, but only in a heavily-camo’ed avatar.

For the powertrain duties, the upcoming Hyundai Stargazer is expected to use the 1.5L petrol motor from the Hyundai Creta, dishing out 115 PS and 144 Nm. The 1.5L oil burner might also be on cards in the same state of tune; developing 115 PS against 250 Nm. Expect the transmission options to include a 6-speed MT, a 6-speed AT, and an IVT.

Talking of the launch timeline, Hyundai has been silent about its plan of launching an MPV in India. However, its sister brand – Kia, has confirmed launching the Kia KY (internally codenamed) MPV in India next year. Well, with both the MPVs being launched next year, the brands would only have a stronger edge over their MPV segment.