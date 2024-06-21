Hyundai Launches ‘I Choose Hyundai’ Brand Campaign In India

The “I Choose Hyundai” campaign highlights Hyundai’s extensive product range under the hashtag #IndiaDrivesHyundai

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has introduced its new brand campaign, “I Choose Hyundai.” This campaign highlights Hyundai’s extensive product range under the hashtag #IndiaDrivesHyundai. It is to showcase why Indian customers are opting for the brand Hyundai, emphasising its product range, features, fuel choices, gearboxes and so on.

To connect more effectively with regional audiences, the TVC is available in six regional languages: Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu. This approach ensures a strong and enduring impact across various regions. The campaign film showcases a range of Hyundai vehicles driven by diverse customers.

These individuals choose Hyundai for its ease of mobility, extensive service network, advanced technology, comfort, convenience, and safety features. Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Limited, said:

“Our latest campaign, ‘I Choose Hyundai’, exemplifies HMIL’s unwavering commitment to curating innovative, customer-centric marketing initiatives. Showcasing our entire product line, this campaign will help us connect with our target audience in a more meaningful way, driving brand awareness. With a customer-first approach, the ‘I Choose Hyundai’ campaign highlights the wide range of Hyundai products suitable for a diverse set of customers, making every drive an enjoyable journey.”

These films, highlighting the unique propositions of each Hyundai product, display the vehicles’ capabilities and the emotional bonds customers form with the brand. The TVC features various age groups and scenarios, illustrating that Hyundai offers a suitable vehicle for everyone, whether it’s a hatchback, sedan, EV, or SUV, regardless of the number of passengers or type of journey.

The new campaign will be promoted across various channels, including TV, digital platforms, and social media networks like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. It is worth noting that HMIL includes 6 airbags, seatbelt reminders, and 3-point seatbelts as standard across all variants. Additionally, seven Hyundai models – Ioniq 5, Tucson, Creta, Creta N LINE, Verna, Venue N Line, and Venue – are equipped with ADAS features.

Hyundai’s vehicles come with a variety of technology-enabled features, including the Bluelink connected car platform. Bluelink offers services like remote operations, live tracking, vehicle status updates, trip history, real-time traffic information, and hands-free calling assistance. As the second largest carmaker in India, Hyundai offers a broad selection of SUVs and provides various transmission options, including MT, AMT, AT, IVT, and DCT.

Hyundai offers multiple fuel options, including petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric. As of May 31, 2024, the company has more than 1,372 sales points and 1,557 service touchpoints throughout India.