Hyundai Launches ‘Grameen Mahotsav’ To Further Strengthen Its Rural Presence

In a strategic manoeuvre aimed at fortifying its foothold in rural India, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has launched an initiative to broaden its reach in the hinterlands. Recognizing the diverse needs of customers across the nation’s expanse, Hyundai has unveiled “Grameen Mahotsav” – a dynamic program that pays homage to the essence of the rural parts of the country.

With rural markets constituting over 19 per cent of its total sales, HMIL is steadfast in cultivating lasting relationships with rural communities. As an integral component of the Grameen Mahotsav endeavour, Hyundai is crafting a varied selection of immersive events. These include captivating product exhibitions, interactive demonstrations, and alluring customer interactions.

Activities such as nukkad natak, live musical performances, traditional folk dances and presentations showcasing regional talents are part of the interaction with potential customers. The two-day Grameen Mahotsav carnival will be held at 16 locations across India, offering a vibrant marketplace showcasing artisanal crafts, carnival rides, gaming zones and delectable food stalls.

Beyond its celebratory aspect, Grameen Mahotsav serves as a crucial platform for Hyundai to tap into the vast potential of rural markets. Through active engagement with local communities and a deep understanding of market dynamics, HMIL endeavours not only to meet evolving aspirations but also to identify and welcome new customers into the Hyundai family.

Speaking of the new initiative, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai Motor India, we firmly believe that for the nation to prosper,

both Bharat and India must progress in tandem. With initiatives like Grameen Mahotsav, we hope to nurture our customers in every part of the country and also understand the market trends to fulfill their expectations. As we continue to innovate and engage with rural consumers, we are confident in our ability to contribute to the inclusive development of the country.”

The second largest car producer in the country sold 1.15 lakh vehicles in rural India last FY with a growth of 11 per cent over 2022-23 and nearly 40 per cent of HMIL sales and service network is located in rural areas. The company is confident that with a good monsoon, rising income levels, and improved infrastructure, the contribution from rural markets will continue to grow. The Grameen Mahotsav is part of building a strong network.

The inaugural Grameen Mahotsav event was held successfully in Mahemdavad, Gujarat, in April 2024. Hyundai now aims to expand its reach and impact across rural landscapes. Through initiatives like this, it remains steadfast in its mission to nurture relationships, comprehend market dynamics, and contribute to the holistic development of India.