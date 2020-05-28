Hyundai Kona N To Get All-Wheel Drive & 8-Speed DCT Gearbox – Report

The Kona N is expected to be offered with the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as the Veloster N and the i30 N, but with an all-wheel drive system and an 8-speed DCT

A heavily camouflaged test mule of what is possibly the high-performance N version of the Hyundai Kona SUV, was spied doing rounds at the Nürburgring in Germany last month. The Kona N is expected to be revealed to the world sometime this summer, and will go on to become the first Hyundai SUV to undergo the full-fledged N treatment instead of a separate N-Line model.

As its launch nears, details of the Kona N have started being speculated. It is being reported that the upcoming Kona N will likely be mechanically similar to its siblings, the Veloster N and the i30 N. This means that the high-performance SUV is expected to be plonked with the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as the former two, with a max power output of about 275 hp, and a 353 Nm peak torque output.

The engine will likely be mated to an 8-speed DCT wet transmission, which will be sending the power to all four wheels. This will be the first time that an N badged car will be offered with an All-Wheel Drive configuration. According to the report, an optional 6-speed manual gearbox is also possible.

Apart from the mechanical changes, the Kona N will also feature a host of visual changes. The plastic cladding on the side of the regular Kona’s body was missing from the spied N prototype, suggesting that Hyundai will be replacing it with body-coloured parts.

In addition, the car will come equipped with 19-inch N-brand wheels, red brake calipers, a unique mesh grille, skid plates, and massive dual exhaust outlet. The Korean carmaker will also likely alter the Kona’s suspension in order to make the N variant ride lower to the ground. Hyundai is expected to launch the high-performance SUV in July this year.

The Kona N will be launched alongside the refreshed Kona, and both the cars will be launched as 2021 models.