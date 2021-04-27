Hyundai Kona N Breaks Cover With 286 HP Engine; 0-100 In 5.5 Seconds

Hyundai Kona N is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo engine developing 286 hp and 392 Nm, paired with an eight-speed DCT

After a number of teasers, Hyundai’s N sub-brand has today unveiled the Kona N as it joins the lineup currently comprising i20 N, i30 N, and Veloster N. Getting straight to the point, it uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine producing a maximum power output of 276 horsepower and 392 Nm of peak torque. The N Grin Shift increases the power output by 10 horsepower too.

The powertrain is linked with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and the gear ratios are tuned for performance and the unique control unit allows for faster gear shifts. Hyundai claims the Kona N can do standstill to 100 kmph in just 5.5 seconds using launch control before topping out a maximum speed of 240 kmph.

While the N Grin Shift optimises engine and transmission for performance, the N Power Shift aids in maximising torque during upshifts, and the N Track Sense Shift comes in handy by maximising gear changes and reducing shift times further when pushed hard. Some of the performance-focussed features include a set of 19-inch forged wheels and electronic limited slip differential.

The latter is said to deliver max fun whilst cornering and the 2021 Hyundai Kona N also boasts a reinforced structure, different driving modes (Eco, Normal, Sport, N, and Custom), and a variable exhaust system. Besides the host of mechanical changes, the exterior has also been upgraded with a different grille, body-coloured fender flares, side skirts, front spoiler, and contrast red accents.

At the rear, the performance-based crossover gets a triangular-shaped third brake lamp, aero beneficial double-winged prominent spoiler for added downforce, N badging, and dual exhaust outlets. The bespoke Sonic Blue colour could find be made available in other N models as well in the near future. The cabin gains its share of N-specific updates as well.

Some of the highlights are N-branded sports seats, sporty blue accents, N-spec steering wheel, new graphics on the HUD when in N or Sport mode, a large 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with lap timer and track maps, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and a slew of driver assistive features like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Lane Keeping Assist.