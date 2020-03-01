Hyundai Kona Electric is claimed to have 452 km driving range on a single charge and we tested to see how much it gives in the real-world conditions

Hyundai introduced the Kona Electric globally in 2018 before entering the domestic market in July 2019. The buzz surrounding the zero-emission model was huge considering that it was the first electrified SUV to debut in India and its initial bookings stood in accordance. Within just 10 days of its launch, the Kona Electric garnered 120 bookings.

Nearly 300 units of the electric SUV have been sold thus far in India and its numbers are expected to increase as months progress. We put the Kona Electric through its paces to find out how it performs in the real world conditions and check its driving range. Our exclusive video will show you all the happenings during our journey and the final result could surprise you, so check out the link below.

The eco-friendly SUV has claimed driving range of 452 km on a single charge in the domestic cycle and it comes equipped with a 39.2 kW lithium-ion polymer battery pack. It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 136 PS and 395 Nm and it can do zero to 100 kmph in just 9.7 seconds.

A 2.8 kW portable charger is used to recharge back to 100 per cent in about 19 hours. But for significant reduction in charging time, the DC fast charger comes into play with just 57 minutes charging time for getting from zero to 80 per cent. A 7.2 kW Level II AC wall-mounted charger takes up to 6 hours and 10 minutes and it can be installed at home or office.

The Kona Electric measures 4,180 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and stands 1,570 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. It features Eco, Eco+, Comfort and Sport driving modes, leather seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, soft touchpad on the dashboard, digital instrument cluster, six airbags, TPMS, electric parking brake with auto hold, 17.77 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice recognition, and so on.

The Kona Electric is claimed to have 80 per cent lower running costs compared to petrol vehicles and the battery gets 3-year/unlimited km warranty and up to 8-year/1,60,000 km warranty is offered as standard. It is brought in via CKD route from South Korea and assembled at Hyundai’s plant in Tamil Nadu.