Hyundai Kona Electric Removed From Official Website In India

While the Kona Electric has been removed, the flagship Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover remains listed

Hyundai introduced the Kona Electric in the domestic market in 2019 and it has been well received by customers by being one of the first EVs to enter India from a volume-based manufacturer. Last month, Hyundai dispatched zero units of the Kona Electric and the same can be said for the previous month as well.

This coincides with the removal of the electric crossover from the brand’s official website. While the second largest car producer in the country has not revealed if the model has been discontinued, the Ioniq 5 has continued to be the flagship offering since its market launch. It is worth noting that a brand new Kona range is already on sale abroad.

The company showcased the Ioniq 6 electric sedan in India last year and it could be considered for India as well while the Ioniq 7 will be unveiled soon globally based on the familiar E-GMP platform. Early last year, Hyundai brought in the new-gen Kona range as its ICE and electric guises received a major makeover.

It remains to be seen whether it will be launched in the near future or not as Hyundai is currently developing the electric version of the Creta for debut in early 2025. The midsize electric SUV segment will witness the arrival of a host of new challengers from big brands including Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Tata and Mahindra over the next two years.

The latest global Hyundai Kona Electric gets a slew of updates inside and out. On the outside, it features a new split LED headlamp cluster with a horizontal LED light strip running along the width, a charging port positioned up front, a wide air inlet with metallic inserts, squared-off wheel arches with a sculpted profile, notable black cladding, a sloping roofline, aero efficient body with 0.27 Cd, active grille shutters, etc.

It has larger proportions compared to its predecessor and comes with a larger 64.8 kWh battery pack and it sits on the modified K3 architecture with improved charging time, a new regeneration system, V2L capability and so on.