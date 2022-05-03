Hyundai Kona Electric Facelift To Launch In India This Year

The upcoming Hyundai Kona EV facelift will get an updated design and additional equipment, but the electric powertrain will likely remain unchanged

Back in November 2020, Hyundai Motor Company had globally unveiled the facelifted Kona EV. In the Indian market, the pre-facelift version continues to be on sale currently, but that could change very soon! The South Korean car giant is expected to launch Kona Electric facelift in India later this year!

Hyundai Kona EV facelift (international version) has a few noticeable changes to the exterior design. The fake front grille has been completely removed, and the vertically split headlamps have been restyled slightly. The front bumper is different as well, and the charging port is hidden at the front, near the nose. At the sides, the facelifted electric SUV gets a new set of machine-cut alloy wheels.

At the rear, the updated version gets restyled vertically split taillights, along with a redesigned bumper. The interior of Hyundai Kona Electric facelift remains unchanged in design, although a lot more features and equipment have been added to it. This includes heated rear seats, blind spot assist, rear cross-traffic assistance, safe exit alert, etc.

A 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console comes standard on the SUV, and the top trims get the option of a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen. The lower variants get an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen instead, but the option to upgrade to the larger touchscreen is available in select markets. Hyundai also updated the BlueLink connected tech on Kona EV facelift, adding remote climate control and more connected features.

The powertrain options remain completely unchanged though. In international markets, Hyundai Kona EV gets two battery options – a 39.2 kWh unit and a 64 kWh unit. With the smaller battery pack, a 136 kW electric motor is offered, while the larger battery comes mated to a 204 PS electric motor.

In the Indian market, only the 39.2 kWh battery-136 kW motor version of Hyundai Kona EV is available currently. The updated version will likely have the same specifications. Similar to the outgoing version, the upcoming Kona EV facelift will be locally assembled, with a speculated ex-showroom price of around Rs. 25 lakh.