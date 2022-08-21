Hyundai Kona Electric facelift is expected to be introduced by the end of this year in India and it will get visual and interior updates

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is expected to launch the facelifted version of the Kona Electric in the domestic market by the end of this calendar year. It will likely follow the launch of the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle, which could go on sale around October 2022. The updated Kona Electric is already available in the international markets.

The electric SUV made its way to India in July 2019 and it has been decently received amongst customers. In November 2020, the South Korean auto major gave a mid-cycle update to the Kona Electric with exterior and interior changes. On the outside, it gains a new closed off front grille ditching the one seen in the existing model giving a cleaner profile.

The redesigned headlamps are sleeker this time around while the side profile remains identical except for lesser cladding. Other highlights are wheel arches done up in body colour, revised front and rear bumpers, a set of newly designed alloy wheels, etc. The cabin comes with a 10.25-inch all-digital instrument console as standard.

The larger touchscreen infotainment system has its size increased from eight inches to 10.25 inches while the dashboard and centre console retain the same design almost. The BlueLink connectivity has been updated with voice control along with remote charging and climatic control, new safety tech including safe exit warning and eCall and rear cross-traffic assist.

We do not expect any changes to the battery pack though as the existing 39.2 kWh Li-ion battery and 136 hp electric motor could be retained. The chances for the arrival of a larger 64 kWh battery pack and an electric motor capable of 204 hp is high as well and it could increase the claimed driving range close to 500 km on a single charge.

The 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric could be brought into the country via CKD route. The upcoming Ioniq 5 might also be launched via SKD channel in India as its price could be below Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will compete against Kia EV6.