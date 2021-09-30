Hyundai & Kia Working On Electric SUVs For India In Sub 15 Lakh Price Bracket

Hyundai and Kia are reportedly working on electric SUVs to rival Tata Nexon EV around 2024 with a real-world range of up to 220 km

Hyundai Motor Group is reportedly looking at bringing in a host of electric vehicles from its global stable to the Indian market. In 2022, the South Korean auto major is expected to launch the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 domestically and both are based on the E-GMP platform – the first dedicated EV architecture developed by the conglomerate.

Despite following different design ethos – EV6 with a more modern approach and Ioniq 5 harking back to the past – both share the skateboard architecture and they will be brought into the country via the CBU route. The Ioniq 5 is slightly longer than the EV6 with a larger cabin courtesy of a movable centre console and adjustable seats at the front.

They are equipped with high-end features like twin screens and AI-based HUD. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 come with 2WD and 4WD configurations with the former having a range of up to 481 km and 510 km while using larger battery packs. The report further noted that the facelifted version of the Kona Electric is also in the pipeline for next year.

Moreover, the new Kia e-Niro will also arrive and it is expected to share the 39.2 kWh battery pack producing 126 horsepower or a 64 kWh battery with 204 hp developing motor with the Kona. The e-Niro has a claimed range of 289 km and 455 km respectively and the Kona has its slightly higher at 305 km and 484 km using similar battery packs.

The Kia e-Niro is due an update soon in the international markets and it could go on sale around 2023 after hitting the local assembly lines. Hyundai and Kia will reportedly introduce mass-market electric vehicles each specifically for the Indian scene and they will be underpinned by a low-cost skateboard architecture and have high local content.

Both will target the sub Rs. 15 lakh price range and are expected to be SUVs to rival the highly successful Tata Nexon EV – the country’s top-selling electric vehicle currently. They will likely have a real-world range of around 200 km to 220 km according to the report.