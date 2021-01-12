Hyundai Venue, Hyundai Creta, Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos were responsible for posting a total of 3,15,532 units last year

Hyundai Motor Group certainly had an eventful calendar year as the Hyundai Venue, Hyundai Creta, Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos were well received among customers. In the twelve months between January and December 2020, the SUVs from both the brands were responsible for garnering 3,15,532 units and it led to a massive combined market share of 48.7 per cent.

The Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Venue and Kia Seltos were top-sellers throughout the year as they regularly finished in the top three in their segment’s monthly sales charts while the Kia Sonet joined the party in September 2020 with huge anticipation and it delivered by averaging close to 10,000 units per month. Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), in particular, emerged as the largest SUV manufacturer in 2020.

It held on to a market share close to 28 per cent while Kia Motors India followed suite ahead of Mahindra & Mahindra with 20.9 per cent market share. The South Korean auto major posted 1,35,295 units and the third-placed Mahindra recorded 1,30,474 units with 20.1 per cent market share. Mahindra dominated the SUV space with more than 50 per cent market share in previous years but the tables had changed in 2020.

The quadruple SUVs from the Hyundai Motor Group and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza headed the sales table along the way as Mahindra’s XUV300 compact SUV was only the eighth most sold model in the SUV segment with 32,197 units. It finished behind the fellow rival Tata Nexon as well. Courtesy of Nexon and Harrier, Tata sold a total of 63,110 units with 9.7 per cent market share.

Tata ended up fifth behind Maruti Suzuki as the largest carmaker in the country registered 98,939 units with 15.3 per cent market share. The EcoSport compact SUV and Endeavour full-sized SUV combined to record 32,665 units in 2020 with 5 per cent market share. Morris Garages came in seventh with good reception for the Hector, Gloster and ZS EV.

It finished ahead of Toyota, Honda and Fiat with Jeep Compass primarily. Recently, the facelifted Jeep Compass was unveiled while the 2021 Tata Safari (seven-seater Gravitas) will go on sale later this month. The Toyota Fortuner facelift entered the market a few days ago as well and the SUV segment will see a host of new launches during the course of this year.