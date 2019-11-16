Hyundai, Kia Sold Over 29,000 SUVs In Oct 2019 – Seltos, Venue, Creta

The combined SUV sales numbers of Hyundai and Kia were nothing short of impressive as Seltos, Creta and Venue played big hands

Hyundai Motor Group introduced the Kia brand in the Indian market back in August 2019 with the launch of the Seltos. It created quite a buzz that we had not seen in a long time by an SUV as the mid-size space continued to flourish in the last three months with the Seltos

The Seltos got the better of the segment topper, Hyundai Creta, in a short period of time as the dominance for more than four years was put to an end. Last month, the Seltos went one better by becoming the most sold SUV in the country and posted nearly twice as much sales as the Creta.

For Hyundai Motor Group as a whole though it was all good as the combined SUV volumes skyrocketed to more than 29,000 units in October 2019. The Creta is receiving a new generation early next year and it will bring it back into firm contention against the Seltos.

Hyundai And Kia SUVs Sales In October 2019 Kia Seltos 12,854 Hyundai Venue 8,576 Hyundai Creta 7,269 Hyundai Tucson 83 Hyundai Kona 50

The second-gen Creta is based on the same platform as the Seltos and derives design from the latest ix25 sold in China. With a modern exterior and thoroughly overhauled interior with the addition of new premium features, the 2020 Creta will give the Seltos a run for its money.

Hyundai has largely been benefitted by the recent launches despite the sales slump as Grand i10 Nios and Venue have worked wonders for the South Korean company. The Venue, in particular, takes on Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300 in the hotly contested compact SUV segment.

It did outsell the Vitara Brezza for a few months, a feat never repeated by any other sub-four-metre SUVs, and register 7,269 units last month as their rivalry is getting intensified for the better. The premium Tucson and Kona Electric contributed to the impressive cumulative tally with 83 and 50 units respectively.