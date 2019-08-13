Hyundai, Kia Pickup Trucks To Likely Arrive In 2021

Hyundai and Kia pickup trucks based on the Santa Cruz concept could go on sale in 2021 and will be offered in different body styles

As much as the SUV and crossover segments, buyers’ affinity towards pickup trucks has constantly been increasing in recent times in global markets. Consequently, manufacturers are responding with products in different classes to approach a wide set of audience. Speculations surrounding a pickup truck from Hyundai have been there since 2015 when the Santa Cruz concept was unveiled in Detroit.

Late last year, Luc Donckerwolke, Head of Design Operations at Hyundai Motor revealed that the production version of the Santa Cruz concept is indeed in its development phase and the production processes have commenced. The design components had also been finalised according to him.

A recent report emerged on CarsGuide sheds more details and as expected it will spawn a Kia version. The Pickup truck could be offered in different body styles. Kia Motors Australia COO Damien Meredith confirmed that his company is looking at the possibilities of varying body types.

Both single- and dual-cab designs are in the pipeline while petrol and diesel engine options will be on offer. Kia is studying the United States market for more opportunities and has minimums in place for towing capacity as it will be competitive right from the word go in countries like Australia.

The top-selling models like Ford Ranger, Jeep Gladiator, Chevrolet Colorado, Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma have made other brands notice the potential in the pickup truck space. Previous reports point the finger at the pickup truck being based on Hyundai Tucson SUV and it could be manufactured at the brand’s Alabama plant in the US.

Expected to go on sale in 2021, it could use a 2.0-litre turbo diesel producing a maximum power output of 190 horsepower and 406 Nm of peak torque. Both manual and automatic transmissions are likely on the cards. It could draw design influence from the latest crop of Hyundai SUVs.