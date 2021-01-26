Hyundai & Kia Dominate SUV Sales In CY2020 With 44% Market Share

Hyundai posted 1,80,237 in CY2020 with 25.49 per cent market share as it finished ahead of Kia, Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki in SUV sales

Hyundai Motor Group emerged on top of the SUV sales charts in the Calendar Year 2020 with Hyundai and Kia dominating the proceedings. Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) sells Venue, Creta and Tucson in the domestic market while Kia Motors India has the Seltos and Sonet weaving the flags high. Both the brands have capitalised on the compact and mid-size SUV segments to drive them growth.

Kia, in particular, debuted locally with the Seltos in August 2019 and it quickly rose to the top of the mid-size SUV space’s leaderboard by beating the Creta. Following the launch of the Carnival at the 2020 Auto Expo, Kia cranked things up with the introduction of the Sonet in September 2020 and as its bigger sibling, the sub-four-metre SUV gained prominence in no time.

The brand ended up second with 1,35,295 units and garnered 19.13 per cent market share. HMIL’s Venue compact SUV was launched in May 2019 and it has since been giving tough competition to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and regularly beat it in the process as well. The second generation Creta broke into the scenes in March 2020 following its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Car Brands SUV Sales In CY2020 Market Share (%) 1. Hyundai 1,80,237 25.49 2. Kia 1,35,295 19.13 3. Mahindra 1,30,474 18.45 4. Maruti Suzuki 98,939 13.99 5. Tata 63,110 8.92 6. Ford 32,665 4.62 7. MG 28,160 3.98 8. Toyota 16,805 2.38 9. Honda 6,793 0.96 10. FCA 5,226 0.74

It regained top position in the mid-size SUV segment from the Kia Seltos. The company finished on top in CY2020 in the SUV sales charts with a total of 1,80,237 units and held on to a market share of 25.49 per cent. The smart strategic moves, as the Venue and Sonet have commonalities and the same can be said for the Creta and Seltos, did pay them dividends.

Hyundai and Kia combined to record more than 44 per cent market share in the SUV space with Mahindra finishing in third (1,30,474 units) and Maruti Suzuki in fourth position (98,939 units). Mahindra has an extensive SUV range and it will be aiming to make a strong comeback with the arrival of the new generation Scorpio and XUV500 this year.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the next-gen Vitara Brezza and a new mid-size SUV next year to strengthen its SUV lineup. Tata Motors slotted in at fifth courtesy of the Nexon and Harrier with 63,110 units in CY2020 while Ford, MG, Toyota and Honda covered positions between sixth and ninth and the Jeep Compass helped FCA to finish in tenth with 5,226 units.