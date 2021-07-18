Hyundai June 2021 Sales Analysis – Creta, Venue, Aura, i10, i20, Santro

Hyundai recorded 40,496 unit sales in June 2021 as against 21,320 units during the same period last year with YoY volume growth of 90 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) finished in the second position in the overall manufacturers’ standings in the month of June 2021 as 40,496 units were sold against 21,320 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year sales growth of 90 per cent. When compared to the same period the previous month with 25,001 units, an MoM surge of 62 per cent was recorded.

The Creta was the most sold model within the brand’s domestic portfolio as 9,941 units were registered against 7,207 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 38 per cent positive sales growth. The Grand i10 Nios came in at second with 8,787 units as against 3,593 units in June 2020 with a huge 145 per cent YoY volume increase. The i20, which received its third generation last year, finished in the third position with 6,333 units.

This, when compared to the same month in 2020 with 2,718 units, a YoY growth of 133 per cent, was recorded. The Creta’s dominance was accompanied by the Venue as both of them help in the South Korean brand posting high sales volumes every month in the SUV space. In June 2021, 4,865 units of the Venue were sold.

Hyundai Models (YoY) June 2021 Sales June 2020 Sales 1. Creta (38%) 9,941 7,207 2. Grand i10 Nios (145%) 8,787 3,593 3. i20 (133%) 6,333 2,718 4. Venue (18%) 4,865 4,129 5. Aura (208%) 3,126 1,016 6. Alcazar 3,103 – 7. Verna (101%) 2,181 1,083 8. Santro (35%) 2,039 1,513 9. Tucson (183%) 85 30 10. Elantra (93%) 29 15 11. Kona Electric (-56%) 7 16 Total (90%) 40,496 21,320

In comparison, 4,129 units were registered during the corresponding period last year with 18 per cent YoY sales jump. The Aura compact sedan posted 3,126 unit sales last month as against 1,016 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 208 per cent. The recently launched Hyundai Alcazar came in at sixth with 3,103 units.

The three-row SUV is offered in six- and seven-seater configurations and it is available with an impressive list of standard features. Priced between Rs. 16.30 lakh and Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Alcazar is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with six-speed MT and six-speed AT options. The Verna finished seventh with 2,181 unit sales last month.

The mid-size sedan posted 101 per cent YoY growth to end up ahead of Santro, Tucson, Elantra and Kona Electric. The Santro managed to record 2,039 units as against 1,513 units with 35 per cent YoY growth. Hyundai is expected to launch the AX1 micro SUV sometime next year to compete against upcoming Tata HBX, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV NXT.