Hyundai July 2024 Sales Analysis – Creta, Venue, Exter, i10, Verna

Hyundai recorded 49,013 units in the month of July 2024 as against 50,701 units with a YoY sales decline of 3.3 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) posted a domestic tally of 49,013 units in the month of July 2024 as against 50,701 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 3.3 per cent. Compared to the previous month of June 2024 with 50,103 units, a MoM volume drop of 2.2 per cent was noted.

The South Korean brand continued to finish second in the overall manufacturers’ sales table ahead of Tata, Mahindra, Toyota and Kia. Hyundai garnered a market of 14.3 per cent as against 14.4 per cent in July 2023 with a slight decline of 0.1 per cent. Despite the minor sales decline, the Creta recorded its highest ever monthly sales in India.

From January to July 2024, the country’s second-largest car manufacturer recorded total sales of 4,50,335 units, marking a YoY growth of 4.31 per cent. The SUV segment remained a strong performer, contributing to 66.6 per cent of HMIL’s domestic sales during this period. The updated Hyundai Creta, which was launched earlier this year with significant upgrades to both its exterior and interior, has been positively received in the market.

Hyundai Cars (YoY) Sales In July 2024 Sales In July 2023 1. Hyundai Creta (23%) 17,350 14,062 2. Hyundai Venue (-12%) 8,840 10,062 3. Hyundai Exter (-14%) 6,037 7,000 4. Hyundai i20 (-1%) 4,937 5,001 5. Hyundai i10 (-8%) 4,922 5,337 6. Hyundai Aura (5%) 4,757 4,514 7. Hyundai Verna (-50%) 1,420 2,858 8. Hyundai Alcazar (-59%) 585 1,443 9. Hyundai Tucson (-46%) 129 239 10. Hyundai Ioniq 5 (-71%) 36 125

By July 2024, it reached a significant milestone, surpassing one lakh unit sales. In July alone, 17,350 units were sold, reflecting a substantial YoY growth of 23 per cent compared to the 14,062 units sold in the same month last year. The Venue compact SUV came in second with 8,840 units as against 10,062 units with a YoY de-growth of 12 per cent.

The Exter micro SUV finished third with 6,037 unit sales as against 7,000 units with a YoY volume drop of 14 per cent. The Hyundai i20 premium hatchback was the fourth most sold PV within the brand’s lineup as it finished ahead of Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Verna, Alcazar, Tucson and the flagship Ioniq 5.

The facelifted version of the Alcazar is slated to go on sale in the coming months and it will be based on the latest Creta. It will gain a host of revisions cosmetically while the powertrain lineup will stay put.