Hyundai July 2023 Sales Analysis – Venue, Verna, Creta, i20, Exter

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) posted a domestic tally of 50,701 units in the month of July 2023 as against 50,500 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 0.4 per cent. Compared to the previous month of June 2023 with 50,001 units, a MoM volume increase of 1.4 per cent was noted.

The South Korean auto major continued to be the second largest carmaker in the country last month with a market share of 14.4 per cent as against 14.8 per cent in July 2022 with a YoY decline of 0.4 per cent. The Creta was the most sold passenger within the brand’s domestic range with a total of 14,062 units as against 12,625 units.

This led to a YoY positive sales increase of 11 per cent. The midsize SUV will receive a facelift early next year with a host of revisions inside and out. A new 1.5L turbo petrol engine producing 160 PS and 253 Nm will be added to the lineup. The Venue finished in the second position with a total of 10,062 units against 10,000 units.

Hyundai Models (YoY) Sales In July 2023 Sales In July 2022 1. Hyundai Creta (11%) 14,062 12,625 2. Hyundai Venue (-16%) 10,062 10,000 3. Hyundai Exter 7,000 – 4. Hyundai i10 (-47%) 5,337 10,000 5. Hyundai i20 (-27%) 5,001 6,873 6. Hyundai Aura (12%) 4,514 4,018 7. Hyundai Verna (53%) 2,858 1,870 8. Hyundai Alcazar (-50%) 1,443 2,888 9. Hyundai Tucson (41%) 239 170 10. Hyundai Ioniq 5 125 0 11. Hyundai Kona (13%) 60 53

Thus, a YoY negative growth of 16 per cent was registered. The Exter came in at second with a total of 7,000 units as it outsold i10, i20, Aura and Verna. The volume numbers of the micro SUV are expected to increase further in the coming months as it has the potential to move up the pecking order.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios finished in the fourth position with a total of 5,337 units as against 10,000 units with a YoY drop of 47 per cent. The i20 premium hatchback secured fifth place with just over 5,000 unit sales as against 6,873 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY de-growth of 27 per cent in India.

The Aura finished in the sixth position ahead of new-gen Verna, Alcazar, Tucson, Ioniq 5 and Kona Electric.