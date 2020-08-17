Hyundai July 2020 Sales Analysis – Creta, Santro, i10, i20, Aura, Venue

Hyundai registered 38,200 units in July 2020 as against 39,010 units during the same period last year with just 2.1 per cent decline

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) finished in second position in the monthly sales charts for July 2020 as a total of 38,200 units were sold as against 39,010 units with just over 2 per cent de-growth. The second-generation Creta launched in March 2020 has been well received among customers and it topped the list with 11,549 units.

Compared to the same month last year, the South Korean auto major retailed 6,585 units resulting in a massive 75 per cent volume increase. Hyundai has garnered more than 55,000 bookings for the Creta and over 4,000 units have been delivered in four months. The Venue came second with a total of 6,734 units.

Both the SUVs had helped Hyundai to register nearly half of the cumulative domestic volumes. The Venue compact SUV posted 6,734 units as against 9,585 units with YEAR-ON-Year sales decline of 29 per cent. The Elite i20 recorded 6,344 units in July 2020 as against 9,012 units during the same period in 2019 with negative 30 per cent growth.

Model (+/-%) July 2020 Sales July 2019 Sales Hyundai Creta (75%) 11,549 6,585 Hyundai Venue (-29%) 6,734 9,585 Hyundai Elite I20 (-30%) 6,344 9,012 Hyundai Santro (-75%) 1,351 5,309 Hyundai Verna (1%) 1,906 1,890 Hyundai Aura (29%) 1,839 1,430 Hyundai Tucson (34%) 63 47 Hyundai Kona 26 17 Hyundai Elantra (-63%) 20 54 Hyundai i10 (65%) 8,368 5,081

The Grand i10, on the other hand, endured a solid month as 8,368 units were retailed against 5,081 units with 65 per cent growth as the Nios appears to have gained good traction among new buyers. The Verna gained a facelifted earlier this year and it was responsible for adding 1,906 units to the tally with 1 per cent growth.

The Aura, debuted in the opening month of 2020, registered 1,839 units as against 1,430 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 29 per cent sales jump. The Santro’s numbers were on the downward curve last month as 1,351 units were sold against 5,309 units with 75 per cent volume decline.

The Tucson, Kona and Elantra managed to contribute only in two digit sales each, as the recently facelifted premium SUV posted 63 units along with 26 units for the electric SUV and 20 units for the Elantra executive sedan. Up next, Hyundai is expected to launch the next-generation Elite i20 in the coming months to further strengthen its volumes.