Hyundai Venue, Elite i20, Creta, Kona, Verna, Santo July 2019 Sales Analysis

Hyundai endured 21 per cent total UV market share as Venue and Creta led the way with 9,585 and 6,585 units respectively

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) retained its second position in the overall sales table behind Maruti Suzuki in July 2019. The whole auto sector has been facing tremendous difficulties in gaining volumes and consequently, YoY sales drop is massive across the board. However, Hyundai has been able to limit the damage courtesy of the Venue that went on sale in May 2019.

The South Korean brand registered 10 per cent sales de-growth last month as 39,010 units were sold against 43,481 during the same month in 2018. While Maruti Suzuki lost 4.9 per cent market share, Hyundai gained 4.4 per cent as the total stood at 19.6 per cent. It is worth noting that among the top eight manufacturers last month, Hyundai had the least de-growth.

The Venue was the most sold Hyundai vehicle last month and led the SUV segment as well ahead of Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza by garnering 9,585 units. The bookings for the compact SUV had already crossed 50,000 mark in just two months of its launch. Moreover, 18,000 units were delivered to the customers and Hyundai says 55 per cent of the Venues retailed were Blue Link featured variants.

Model July 2019 July 2018 Hyundai Venue 9,585 New Launch Hyundai I20 Elite 9,012 10,822 Hyundai Creta 6,585 10,423 Hyundai Santro 5,309 New Launch Hyundai I10 Grand 5,081 10,775 Hyundai Verna 1,890 3,351 Hyundai Xcent 1,430 4,114 Hyundai Elantra 54 100 Hyundai Tucson 47 150 Hyundai Kona EV 17 New Launch Total 39,010 43,481

Over 35 per cent of the total reservations were for the segment-first DCT transmission. Hyundai grabbed 21 per cent market share in the UV space in July 2019 and became the most sold utility vehicle manufacturer by beating Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki. The UV sales within Hyundai’s portfolio stood at 16,234 units – Venue, Creta, Tucson and Kona Electric combined.

The Elite i20 was the second highest selling Hyundai in July 2019 with just over 9,000 units while Creta recorded 6,585 units. The Santro ended up fourth with 5,309 units ahead of the Grand i10 with 5,081 units. The latter will get a brand new generation this month with a slew of exterior and interior changes along with feature updates.

The Verna C-segment sedan was placed sixth with 1,890 units and it finished ahead of Xcent with 1,430 units. The Elantra, Tucson and Kona EV registered 54, 47 and 17 units respectively. Hyundai introduced the Kona Electric as the country’s first electric SUV with 452 km driving range recently.