Hyundai Joins Hands With HDFC Bank For Easy Car Buying Solutions

Hyundai has partnered with HDFC Bank for offering retail financing solutions on online car buying platform and it is said to eliminate the need to visit the bank to avail loans

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced its partnership with HDFC Bank, which is said to offer industry first online auto retail financing solutions to the buyers through the ‘Click to Buy’ retail platform. The South Korean auto major will be providing customised car financing solutions from the HDFC Bank directly on the online car buying portal under this new tie-up.

There are a variety of financial schemes offered including loans, getting requisite funding to complete the purchase of new Hyundai passenger vehicles. Integrating HDFC Bank’s car finance solutions on ‘Click to Buy’ does add convenience to the customers while eliminating the need for direct bank visits, in this case the HDFC Bank, to avail loans.

Speaking on the new partnership, W S Oh, Executive Director – Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India said:

“Keeping our promise of providing a holistic digital car buying experience to our customers, our partnership with HDFC bank will forge a new beginning for the customer purchase journey from any virtual location with the most lucrative finance deals. Since the launch of Click to Buy, we have received over 9 lakh visitors on the platform and have recorded over 17,000 Registrations in two months.”

Hyundai believes the partnership with HDFC Bank will kick start a new beginning for the customer purchase with attractive deals. The company has revealed that more than nine lakh visitors have approached on the Click to Buy platform and over the last couple of months, over nine lakh visitors have been witnessed.

Arvind Kapil, India Head for Retail Lending at HDFC Bank said:

“The partnership with Hyundai Motor India is in line with our belief that a digital eco-system needs to be created to enhance customer experience, particularly in the current environment. An eco-system that brings OEMs, dealerships and financiers together and enables a customer to purchase a new car sitting in the comfort of their homes.”

Hyundai, the second largest carmaker in the country, currently sells as many as eleven different cars in the passenger vehicle segment and the ‘Click to Buy’ platform is framed to allow for effective end-to-end retail solutions online ensuring “contactless, safer, convenient and hassle free” purchase according to the brand.

It provides access to the complete range of car models and is said to be the ‘only platform that covers all stages of customer purchase journey’. Customers can make use of features such as on-road prices, online finance options, fastest loan approval for pre-approved customers, dedicated sales consultants, deal codes for customer discounts, time of delivery, special online promotions, test drive car bookings, home delivery, etc.