Hyundai Join Forces With Red Bull To Bring ‘Urban Downhill’ To India

Hyundai Motor India has collaborated with Red Bull for bringing the action packed ‘Urban Downhill’ to India for the first time; the high speed mountain biking event will be held in Mizoram in March 2024

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced a new collaboration with Red Bull for the inaugural Red Bull Urban Downhill event. The high speed mountain biking extravaganza will see athletes engage in a downhill adventure course with various obstacles and high jump ramps along the course and is scheduled to be conducted in Aizwal, Mizoram in March 2024.

This marks the first-ever collaboration between the South Korean auto major and the might energy drink giant in India. Red Bull is renowned for promoting action sports across the globe and sort of made itself an icon in this regard. Hyundai believes the partnership will bring together the dynamic worlds of automotive innovation and extreme sports.

Speaking on the announcement, Virat Khullar, AVP & Vertical Head, Marketing, Hyundai Motor India, said, “This association is the perfect amalgamation of Hyundai Motor India’s outdoorsy spirit with Red Bull’s energetic spirit. This partnership aligns with a common cohort that is enthusiastic, fun loving and outgoing. On a path to creating benchmarks with new age audience, I am confident that ‘Urban-Downhill’ will mark a new chapter in our exciting journey.”

The multiple world title holder and Red Bull Athlete Tomáš Slavík will be competing in the Urban-Downhill event amongst other top-tier mountain bikers and he shared his excitement about the groundbreaking urban downhill project in Aizwal: “I am thrilled to have been part of the first-of-its-kind urban downhill in Aizwal. Exploring challenging routes and breathtaking views during my time there was truly exhilarating. The content is tailor-made for the Indian audience, igniting the spirit of adventure and undoubtedly inspiring young bikers. I eagerly anticipate the response to this video.”

Smriti Mandhana, the Indian cricketer and a Red Bull Athlete hailing from Sangli district in Maharashtra, has applauded the collaboration between Red Bull and Hyundai and upon witnessing Tomas’ effortless execution of tricks during his downhill descent, she expressed: “The collaboration between Hyundai and Red Bull marks an exciting journey into the world of adventure. I am thrilled to see the incredible feats captured in the documentary, showcasing how Tomas Slavík’s skills seamlessly blend with the spirit of adventure. It highlights the prowess of both brands in pushing the boundaries of exploration.”

The Red Bull Urban Downhill has been organised across various countries and has garnered high engagement from audiences across the globe including India on digital platforms. Recognising the growing fan base for mountain biking, especially in the Northeast region of India, Hyundai and Red Bull are hoping that the event will be act a catalyst for the sport’s growth in India.

Tomas Slavik, a UCI 4X World Champion and a celebrated mountain biking professional recently visited India and created an engaging documentary. An engaging companion on this journey for Thomas was Hyundai’s Venue N Line. The documentary along with action clips will be shared on various social media platforms to generate excitement leading up to the Red Bull Urban Downhill Tlang Ruam, Aizwal.