Hyundai Jan 2023 Sales Analysis – Creta, Venue, i10, i20, Verna, Tucson

Hyundai recorded 50,106 unit sales in the month of January 2023 as against 44,022 units with a YoY growth of 14 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) posted a total of 50,106 unit sales in the month of January 2023 as against 44,022 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 14 per cent. The South Korean auto major finished second in the overall manufacturers’ volume table and endured a healthy MoM growth of 29 per cent.

The Hyundai Creta sat on top of the sales charts with a total of 15,037 units as against 9,869 units in January 2022 with a YoY growth of 52 per cent. The Venue finished in the second position with 10,738 units as against 11,377 units during the corresponding period in 2022 with a YoY volume decline of 6 per cent.

The Grand i10 Nios and Aura received their respective facelifts only a few days ago. The former posted 8,760 units last month as against 6,841 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY sales increase of 28 per cent. The i20 premium hatchback finished in the fourth position with 8,185 units against 6,505 units with a YoY growth of 26 per cent.

Hyundai Models (YoY) January 2023 Sales January 2022 Sales 1. Creta (52%) 15,037 9,869 2. Venue (-6%) 10,738 11,377 3. Grand i10 Nios (28%) 8,760 6,841 4. i20 (26%) 8,185 6,505 5. Aura (39%) 4,634 3,333 6. Alcazar (-51%) 1,537 3,168 7. Verna (-39%) 999 1,622 8. Tucson (275%) 180 48 9. Kona Electric (471%) 40 7

The Hyundai Alcazar three-row SUV based on the Creta finished in the sixth position with 1,537 units against 3,168 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY sales de-growth of 51 per cent. The Verna midsize sedan ended up seventh with 999 unit sales against 1,622 units with a YoY drop of 39 per cent.

The new generation Verna will be launched in the second quarter of this calendar year and is one of the highly anticipated new models from the brand. An all-new micro SUV based on the platform of Grand i10 Nios will more likely arrive in late 2023. The Tucson finished in the eighth position with 180 units against 48 units with a YoY growth of 275 per cent.

The Hyundai Kona Electric finished in the ninth position with 40 unit sales as against just 7 units in January 2022 with a YoY volume increase of 471 per cent. The facelifted version of the electric SUV is expected to arrive in the near future.