The 2019 manufactured Hyundai models are sold with discounts of up to Rs. 2.50 lakh in the month of January 2020

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) endured a decent run in 2019 despite the sales crisis plaguing the auto sector’s progress. With BSVI emission standards looming large and the deadline is less than three months away, carmakers are in a hurry to clear out the existing BSIV stocks across the country.

The South Korean auto major is offering massive discounts across its product portfolio for 2019 manufactured vehicles and we have listed them below. The Santro, due a minor facelift in the coming weeks, is sold with Rs. 30,000 cash discount and exchange bonus accounting to Rs. 20,000 and corp. discount at 5,000.

The Grand i10 has already been replaced by the third generation Nios but Hyundai decided to sell the previous-gen model until the takers are available. It gets up to Rs. 75,000 benefits courtesy of cash and corporate discounts along with exchange bonus. The petrol and diesel version of the Nios comes with up to Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 40,000 discounts respectively.

Hyundai Cars (2019 Manufactured) Cash Discount Exchange Bonus & Corporate Discount Santro Rs. 30,000 Rs. 20,000 & Rs. 5,000 Grand i10 Rs. 40,000 Rs. 30,000 & Rs. 5,000 Grand i10 Nios Petrol Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 Grand i10 Nios Diesel Rs. 30,000 Rs. 10,000 Xcent VTVT S Special Price @Rs. 5.39 L NIL Xcent VTVT SX Special Price @Rs. 5.99 L NIL Xcent Other Variants Rs. 60,000 Rs. 30,000 & Rs. 5,000 Elite i20 (Era & Magna+) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 & Rs. 5,000 Elite i20 (Sportz+ & Above) Rs. 40,000 Rs. 20,000 & Rs. 5,000 Verna Rs. 20,000 Rs. 30,000 & Rs. 10,000 Creta (1.6 models) Rs. 75,000 Rs. 30,000 & Rs. 10,000 Elantra Rs. 1.25 lakh Rs. 75,000 & Rs. 50,000 Tucson Rs. 1.25 lakh Rs. 75,000 & Rs. 50,000

The Xcent VTVT S and SX variants are retailed with special offer price of Rs. 5.39 lakh and Rs. 5.99 lakh respectively while other grades get Rs. 60,000 cash discount and up to Rs. 35,000 exchange and corp discounts. The compact sedan will be opted out in favour of the Aura in January and it was showcased to the media last month.

The 2019 Hyundai Elite i20 in its Era and Magna+ grades can be had with Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount. The Sportz+ and above trims are more benefitted with Rs. 40,000 cash discount, Rs. 20k exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount.

There is no secret that Hyundai is preparing to completely refresh its range by introducing new-gen models or facelifts and the Verna will also be part of the process. It comes with up to Rs. 60,000 benefits in the first month of the new year while the 1.6 Creta, Elantra and Tucson are offered with Rs. 1.15 lakh, Rs. 2.50 lakh and Rs. 2.50 lakh discounts respectively.