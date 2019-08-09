Hyundai Is Now The Leader In UV Segment Ahead Of Mahindra And Maruti Suzuki

The recently launched Hyundai Venue proved to be the major difference-maker as it garnered nearly 9,600 units in July 2019

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) rose to the top of the leader board in the UV charts as it retailed more than 16,200 units in the month of July 2019. It took over the proceedings from Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra. With 16,234 units courtesy of the combined sales of the Venue, Creta, Tucson and the electrified Kona, the South Korean auto major beat Mahindra by 231 units.

Despite the relatively smaller lead, this has been an impressive feat as Mahindra has a massive lineup of utility vehicles comprising seven models. Maruti Suzuki registered 15,178 units as Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross utility vehicles could not deliver as much as the brand would have wanted.

Also, in the overall domestic sales, Hyundai saw only a little over 10 per cent sales decline when Maruti Suzuki posted nearly 37 per cent volume drop. Hyundai currently holds 21 per cent of the market share in the UV segment. The recently launched Venue turned the tables around Hyundai’s favour in July 2019.

In its first month, the compact SUV garnered just over 7,000 units and in June 2019, the Venue ended up just 108 units short of the Vitara Brezza’s tally. As expected, the five-seater took over the lead in the sub-four-metre SUV space 9,585 units were retailed in July 2019.

The popularity of the Venue was so much that it also beat Creta mid-size SUV along the way. In comparison, the Venue recorded 4,283 units more than the Vitara Brezza, which dominated the class for three years. The XUV300 finished third in the segment with 4,464 units as Mahindra managed to outnumber the Tata Nexon for consecutive months.

The Venue, endorsed as India’s first connected SUV, is sold in three engine choices: a 1.0-litre turbo petrol developing 120 PS and 172 Nm; a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol making 83 PS and 115 Nm and a 1.4-litre turbocharged diesel kicking out 90 PS and 220 Nm. The smaller gasoline unit can be had in either a six-speed manual or a segment-first seven-speed DCT.

With an aggressive starting price of Rs. 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant, the Venuecomes with Blue Link connectivity enabling e-SIM based internet services.