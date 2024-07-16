Hyundai Ioniq 7 Flagship Crossover To Debut Later This Year

Hyundai Ioniq 7 will be based on the Concept Seven showcased in 2021 and it will debut later this year

Previous reports indicated that Hyundai would introduce its seven-seater flagship electric crossover, which would more likely be called the Ioniq 7, around June 2024. However, it did not turn out to be the case and now the brand has confirmed that the model will make its world premiere later this calendar year. It will be based on the Concept Seven showcased in 2021.

It goes without saying that the Hyundai Ioniq 7 will have several commonalities with Kia’s flagship offering, the EV9 and it will also be underpinned by the dedicated skateboard architecture, E-GMP. While no official specifications have been revealed, it is expected to borrow the battery packs and electric motors from the EV9.

The EV9 is available in a rear-wheel-drive version with a 215 hp electric motor and an all-wheel-drive variant producing 379 hp. Furthermore, Kia is developing a high-performance EV9 GT, expected to deliver up to 576 hp. Battery options are likely to include a 76.1 kWh unit and a 99.8 kWh unit with the former enabling a claimed range of 370 km and the latter at over 480 km.

Judging by the spy images, the front end comprises split LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights positioned at the top and separate lighting units lower down. On the sides, flush-fitting door handles, two-tone alloy wheels, black finished pillars, and a large quarter glass area can be seen. Unlike the EV9, the Ioniq 7 will boast a crossover-ish appeal emphasising practicality and spaciousness.

The boxy rear section features vertical LED tail lamps mounted on the pillars, a horizontal LED light bar where a typical spoiler and a large sunroof will also be available. Compared to the concept, the production version will be slightly toned down as the squared-off wheel arches won’t make the cut and instead, conventional circular arches can be spotted in the test mules.

The cabin will be loaded with high-end equipment such as a curved display integrating a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, ADAS suite, ventilated and massage seats and in-car connected tech. Kia will launch the EV9 in India in the coming months and it is yet unknown if the upcoming Ioniq 7 will be considered or not.